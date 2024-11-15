How Jones Day Helps Clients In Global Trade Secret Litigation (Video)

Jones Day's global presence allows it to handle complex trade secrets issues no matter where they may arise.

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

Jones Day's global presence allows it to handle complex trade secrets issues no matter where they may arise. Partners Jennifer Bennett, Randy Kay, and Sheila Shadmand explain how the Firm leverages its collaborative approach to benefit clients in trade secret litigation.

Originally published June 12, 2024

