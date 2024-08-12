Novel Trade Remedy Investigation On Critical Minerals – Initiation Of Investigations

On July 10, 2024, Tungsten Parts Wyoming, Inc. (TPW) filed petitions requesting antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of certain tungsten shot from the People's Republic of China (China) with the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). On August 7, 2024, Commerce officially initiated trade remedy investigations regarding the same. These petitions are noteworthy not only because they are occurring in the critical mineral space, but also due to the use of little-known provisions of the trade remedy laws.

"This is a good day for not only the U.S. tungsten industry, but for the critical minerals industry as a whole," said Daniel B. Pickard, International Trade and National Security practice group leader at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, and lead counsel for TPW. "The U.S. antidumping law provides a remedy not just for U.S. companies that have been injured due to unfairly priced imports but also for when the establishment of a U.S. industry 'is being materially retarded by reason of the dumped or subsidized imports.'" Commerce's initiation of an investigation into unfairly low-priced and subsidized imports of tungsten shot sends a strong signal to all members of the U.S. market. "This is only the very first step in the process, but it is a good start for both the U.S. industry and its workers," Pickard said.

Later this month, the ITC will soon announce its preliminary determination in this case, including whether unfairly low-priced or subsidized imports are either injuring the U.S. market or materially retarding the establishment of such an industry. The entirety of the investigation process, should it proceed as anticipated, will take approximately 12 months, with final determinations likely to occur in mid-2025.

