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13 August 2026

EPA OIG Will Evaluate TSCA Priority Testing List

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The EPA Office of Inspector General has launched an evaluation of the Toxic Substances Control Act Priority Testing List following a hotline complaint. The review will examine whether the TSCA Interagency Testing Committee is maintaining its required six-month update schedule and how EPA is addressing chemicals identified on the list.
United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
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The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced on August 4, 2026, that it will begin an evaluation of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Priority Testing List. According to the OIG’s August 4, 2026, memorandum, the evaluation is the result of an OIG Hotline complaint. OIG’s objective is to determine the extent to which (1) the TSCA Interagency Testing Committee (ITC) is updating the Priority Testing List every six months and (2) EPA is addressing chemicals on the updated Priority Testing List. OIG states that it will conduct the evaluation using Quality Standards for Inspection and Evaluation, issued by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency.

According to EPA’s website, the most recent ITC report published in the Federal Register was issued in April 2021. More information on ITC’s revisions to the Priority Testing List is available in our April 28, 2021, blog item.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
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Carla Hutton
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