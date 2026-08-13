EPA OIG Will Evaluate TSCA Priority Testing List

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced on August 4, 2026, that it will begin an evaluation of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Priority Testing List. According to the OIG’s August 4, 2026, memorandum, the evaluation is the result of an OIG Hotline complaint. OIG’s objective is to determine the extent to which (1) the TSCA Interagency Testing Committee (ITC) is updating the Priority Testing List every six months and (2) EPA is addressing chemicals on the updated Priority Testing List. OIG states that it will conduct the evaluation using Quality Standards for Inspection and Evaluation, issued by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency.

According to EPA’s website, the most recent ITC report published in the Federal Register was issued in April 2021. More information on ITC’s revisions to the Priority Testing List is available in our April 28, 2021, blog item.