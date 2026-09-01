Trump Administration Rescinds Biden-Era Public Lands Protections Across The West

The Trump administration has rescinded a Biden-era Bureau of Land Management rule that elevated conservation as a formal management objective for Western public lands. The rollback removes restoration and mitigation leases, eliminates landscape-health planning requirements, and returns decision-making to traditional multiple-use frameworks, leaving future conservation efforts to site-specific permitting and review processes.

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The Trump administration has rescinded a Biden-era Bureau of Land Management rule that had formalized conservation as part of public-land management across the West. The change removes a national framework for restoration, mitigation, and landscape-health planning, while leaving future site-specific decisions to existing land-use planning, permitting, and review processes.

Background

The Public Lands Rule, officially the Conservation and Landscape Health Rule, was finalized in May 2024 and became effective on June 10, 2024. Adopted under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act’s multiple-use and sustained-yield framework, it directed the BLM to protect intact landscapes, restore degraded habitat, and rely on science and data in decisions for BLM-managed lands.

What the Rule Changed

The 2024 rule clarified that conservation could be treated as a use under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act’s multiple-use and sustained-yield framework. In practical terms, conservation became an affirmative management objective that could be considered alongside grazing, mining, energy development, recreation, and timber management.

The rule also applied land-health standards beyond grazing, created restoration and mitigation leases, and revised procedures for Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, or ACECs. Those changes were intended to give the BLM consistent tools for identifying intact landscapes, addressing degraded lands, and considering ecological conditions during planning. The agency described the rule as promoting ecosystem resilience without displacing the broader multiple-use mandate.

Under the leasing provisions, eligible entities could seek restoration or mitigation leases to improve degraded land or offset impacts from other authorized uses. The rule stated that those leases would not override valid existing rights or authorizations, including grazing, mining, and oil and gas leasing. For supporters, that structure created a clearer path for restoration work. For opponents, it raised concern that conservation leases could restrict other uses or add permitting uncertainty.

The Rollback

The BLM proposed rescinding the rule on September 11, 2025, opening a 60-day public comment period that ended November 10, 2025. The final rescission was published May 12, 2026, and became effective June 11, 2026. In the final rule, the BLM said it received 138,161 comment letter submissions from both sides.

In explaining the rollback, the agency said the 2024 rule “inappropriately elevated conservation” as a discrete use of public lands and created planning and permitting burdens. The rescission eliminated restoration and mitigation leases, removed land-health provisions outside the grazing context, and restored ACEC regulations to their pre-2024 approach. The BLM also said existing authorities, including land-use planning, project-level environmental review, and partnership programs, remain available to address restoration and environmental impacts.

The Department of the Interior described the move as a return to “balanced, multiple-use management,” arguing that the Biden-era rule could limit grazing, energy development, recreation, timber management, and other uses. That framing places the recission within a broader policy preference for local decision-making, energy access, and reduced regulatory burdens.

California and Western Lands

The BLM manages about 245 million acres of public land, mostly in the western United States. In California, the agency oversees about 15 million acres of public lands, approximately 15% of the state’s land mass, plus 47 million acres of subsurface mineral estate. Because the BLM’s California holdings span deserts, rangelands, forests, high mountains, and coastal areas, statewide effects are likely to vary by region and resource decision.

These California lands support renewable energy, mining, grazing, timber harvesting, recreation, cultural resources, and conservation. Although the rollback is often discussed as a forest or land-protection issue, it applies specifically to BLM-managed public lands, not every federal forest or protected area. National forests are generally managed by the U.S. Forest Service, while national parks and wildlife refuges operate under other frameworks.

The rescission does not automatically approve drilling, logging, mining, or development on any particular parcel. Instead, it changes the rulebook the BLM uses when weighing conservation, restoration, and development interests in future planning and project reviews. The final rule notes that practical effects will depend on future management decisions rather than on the rescission alone.

Supporters and Critics

Supporters of the rollback argue that the 2024 rule exceeded the BLM’s authority and risked restricting economic uses of public lands. In the final rule, the agency said rescission is expected to indirectly benefit businesses involved in ranching, energy production, energy transmission, and natural resource extraction. Industry and agricultural groups also argued that the Biden rule placed too much weight on non-development uses and could complicate access for energy, minerals, grazing, and recreation.

Critics argue that the rollback weakens safeguards for habitat, clean water, climate resilience, cultural resources, and long-term restoration. Conservation groups generally supported the 2024 rule because it placed conservation on more equal footing with industrial uses and gave the BLM a formal mechanism for restoration leases. They contend that removing those tools may make it harder for the agency to address drought, wildfire risk, habitat fragmentation, and other landscape-scale pressures.

What Happens Next

Future impacts will depend on how BLM field offices and state offices apply land-use plans, resource management plans, and project-level environmental reviews. Proposals for mining, logging, energy development, grazing, recreation, transmission lines, or restoration projects may still require separate review under federal planning and environmental laws. The rescission does not end environmental review, but it removes a national policy that had instructed the BLM to consider conservation, landscape intactness, and restoration as affirmative management tools.

In California, the most important developments may occur through revisions to resource management plans, responses to new project applications, and decisions about ACECs or other sensitive landscapes. Local governments, tribes, conservation organizations, ranchers, energy developers, recreation users, and nearby communities are likely to continue participating in those processes. The practical effect of the rollback will be measured less by the rule’s publication date than by how future decisions balance development, access, restoration, and long-term resource protection.

Conclusion and Implications

The rollback represents a major change in the federal government’s approach to Western public lands. Its practical effect will likely unfold over time, as individual land-use plans and permits determine whether development, conservation, or restoration priorities take precedence in particular places. For California and other western states, the central issue is not whether all BLM lands are suddenly open to development, but whether future decisions will give conservation the same structured role that the 2024 rule attempted to provide.

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