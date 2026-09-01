California Environmental Law & Policy Update

California environmental regulators are advancing significant changes to pollution monitoring and enforcement across multiple sectors. From the EPA's proposed elimination...

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Federal officials announce water cuts as Colorado River supplies continue to plunge

Associated Press – August 21

Federal officials last Friday announced sharp water cuts for three Western states that rely on the imperiled Colorado River. Under the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s plan, California, Nevada, and Arizona will collectively reduce water use by 1.25 million acre-feet (about 1.54 billion cubic meters) annually for the next two years, with the possibility of larger cuts depending on conditions. Arizona will see the biggest cuts, while states upstream — Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and New Mexico — do not face any for now. Neighboring Mexico will reduce its intake by 250,000 acre-feet (about 310 million cubic meters) under a U.S.-Mexico treaty.

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EPA moves to curb public input on data centers

The New York Times – August 25

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plans to eliminate a federal requirement that states publicize and solicit public input on applications for air pollution permits for a range of industrial facilities, including new data centers and the power plants needed to run them. The move could prevent residents from raising concerns about, or even learning about, data centers before permits are approved and construction starts. EPA is expected to finalize the proposal within the next year.

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Inland, OC agencies continue to push back on plan to reduce pollution in stormwater in the Santa Ana River Basin

The San Bernardino Sun – August 21

City and county officials, labor unions, and environmentalists packed the Loma Linda City Council chamber to share their views at the Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board’s meeting last Friday on proposed sweeping water runoff regulations. The board is proposing new regulations to reduce pollution in water from storm drains and flood control channels across large areas of the Santa Ana River Basin through a proposed plan known as the “Regional MS4 Permit.” Local governments in Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties have objected to the plan, citing the new regulations’ projected costs. The board is scheduled to vote on the MS4 permit at its September 11 meeting.

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Tons of planet-warming gases are bubbling up from reservoirs. California is going to keep track.

Los Angeles Times – August 27

The California Air Resources Board will begin reporting how much methane and carbon dioxide are released from the state’s artificial dams and reservoirs, adopting the policy last week in response to a petition by environmental groups. The board turned down the groups’ request that it require reports on emissions from managers of dams and reservoirs but said it will start collecting estimated data using methods recommended by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Researchers have estimated that the waters held behind the world’s dams emit between 10 million and 22 million metric tons of methane per year, or roughly 3% to 7% of all methane from human activities.

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Contractor accused of misconduct in cleanup at Hunters Point shipyard agrees to pay $57M

NBC Bay Area – August 26

Tetra Tech EC Inc., a company that oversaw cleanup of radiological material at the site of the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco, has agreed to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of manipulating contaminated soil samples, the U.S. Department of Justice announced this week. Tetra Tech EC contracted with the U.S. Navy between 2003 and 2014 to remediate radiation contamination at the shipyard. The $57 million settlement marks the culmination of a long-running controversy regarding Tetra Tech EC's work at the site.

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Penske to pay $7.6 million to settle California environmental lawsuit

Patch – August 27

Penske Truck Leasing Co. will pay $7.66 million in total to settle a civil lawsuit alleging hazardous waste and storage tank violations at facilities across California, Riverside County District Attorney Michael A. Hestrin announced this Thursday. According to the settlement, Penske must also change its protocols and facilities, including hiring an environmental compliance manager. Penske also committed to replacing aging double-walled underground storage tank systems with upgraded systems and enhanced secondary-containment monitoring, or removing the old systems entirely, at 12 California locations.

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