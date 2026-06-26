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26 June 2026

Filling The Federal Void: State-by-State PFAS Regulations In An Era OfDeregulation – Part III

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Given the deregulatory approach taken by the Trump administration on PFAS maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) (as detailed in Part I) and the money his administration is making available for states (as detailed in Part II), this Part III analyzes the other side of the Trump administration’s environmental federalism – what the states are doing. States have responded in varying ways to the reduced federal action for PFAS MCLs, including some acting directly in response to the Trump administration’s recent MCL changes.
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Matt Menezes and Alexander J. Van Roekel
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Given the deregulatory approach taken by the Trump administration on PFAS maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) (as detailed in Part I) and the money his administration is making available for states (as detailed in Part II), this Part III analyzes the other side of the Trump administration’s environmental federalism – what the states are doing. States have responded in varying ways to the reduced federal action for PFAS MCLs, including some acting directly in response to the Trump administration’s recent MCL changes.

This post reviews the states in which Nossaman has offices, which run the gamut from classically blue (California) to classically red (Texas) to and classically purple (Colorado). The list below is ordered roughly from most active to least active with regard to state-level MCLs.

Colorado

Colorado passed updates to its Regulation 11 in August 2025 that provided for enforceable MCLs. Some of the requirements in Regulation 11 go into effect starting April 1, 2027, and suppliers must comply with the MCLs by April 1, 2029.

Chemical

Biden Proposed MCL

Trump Proposed MCL

Colorado MCL

Colorado Health-Based Water Concentration

PFOA

4 parts per trillion (ppt)

4 ppt

4 ppt

n/a

PFOS

4 ppt

4 ppt

4 ppt

n/a

Hazard Index (HFPO-DA, PFNA, PFHxS, PFBS)

1 (unitless)

n/a

1 (unitless)

n/a

HFPO-DA (also known as GenX chemicals)

n/a

n/a

10 ppt

10 ppt

PFNA

n/a

n/a

10 ppt

10 ppt

PFHxS

n/a

n/a

10 ppt

10 ppt

PFBS

n/a

n/a

n/a

2,000 ppt

Resources, including those showing non-MCL state action

Washington

Washington issued MCLs in December 2021 and then updated them in December 2025 to more closely match the Biden administration’s proposed MCLs. The updated MCLs went into effect as of January 15, 2026 and generally match and expand upon the Biden administration’s proposed MCLs. (See information here.)

Chemical

Biden Proposed MCL

Trump Proposed MCL

Washington Previous MCL

Washington Updated MCL

Trigger Level

PFOA

4 ppt

4 ppt

10 ppt

4 ppt

2 ppt

PFOS

4 ppt

4 ppt

15 ppt

4 ppt

2 ppt

Hazard Index (HFPO-DA, PFNA, PFHxS, PFBS)

1 (unitless)

n/a

n/a

1 (unitless)

0.5 (unitless)

HFPO-DA (also known as GenX chemicals)

n/a

n/a

n/a

10 ppt

5 ppt

PFNA

n/a

n/a

9 ppt

10 ppt

5 ppt

PFHxS

n/a

n/a

65 ppt

10 ppt

5 ppt

PFBS

n/a

n/a

345 ppt

n/a

n/a

Resources, including those showing non-MCL state action

New York

New York has existing PFAS MCLs dating back to 2020. However, it also recently passed a bill that would provide for updated MCLs in response to the Trump administration’s deregulatory actions. That bill also provides for an evaluation related to the hazard index proposed by the Biden administration, with recommendations due by May 1, 2028.

Chemical

Biden Proposed MCL

Trump Proposed MCL

New York Current MCL

New York Updated MCL (if bill is signed)

PFOA

4 ppt

4 ppt

10 ppt

4 ppt or lower

PFOS

4 ppt

4 ppt

10 ppt

4 ppt or lower

1,4-dioxane

n/a

n/a

1 part per billion (ppb)

n/a

HFPO-DA

n/a

n/a

n/a

10 ppt or lower

PFNA

n/a

n/a

n/a

10 ppt or lower

PFHxS

n/a

n/a

n/a

10 ppt or lower

Resources, including those showing non-MCL state action

California

California has not issued any PFAS MCLs. It is unclear at this time if the state will respond to the Trump administration’s deregulatory approach by developing its own MCLs. Despite that, California has created other regulatory levels related to PFAS that each lead to different requirements or outcomes.

Chemical

Biden Proposed MCL

Trump Proposed MCL

California Public Health Goal

California Notification Level

California Response Level

PFOA

4 ppt

4 ppt

.007 ppt

4 ppt

10 ppt

PFOS

4 ppt

4 ppt

1 ppt

4 ppt

40 ppt

PFNA

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

PFHxS

n/a

n/a

[Requested]

3 ppt

10 ppt

PFBS

n/a

n/a

n/a

500 ppt

5000 ppt

PFHxA

n/a

n/a

n/a

1 ppb

10 ppb

PFHpA

n/a

n/a

n/a

 [Requested]

[Requested]

Resources, including those showing non-MCL state action

Arizona

Arizona has not issued any state-level MCLs nor does it appear that there is any plan for the state to do so in the near future. Despite that, Arizona has taken other actions focused on PFAS, including testing and developing a Drinking Water PFAS Mitigation Plan.

Resources, including those showing non-MCL state action

Washington DC

Washington D.C. does not appear to have taken any action specific to PFAS. Despite that,

Washington D.C.’s actions through D.C. Water have been focused on testing and monitoring.

Texas

Texas appears to be solely relying on federal action on PFAS.

***
As shown by New York’s recent actions, states are still evaluating to what extent they need to change their approach to PFAS given the Trump administration’s deregulatory/environmental federalism approach. California is certainly a state to watch here as it currently does not have any PFAS MCLs despite taking numerous other regulatory actions. Nossaman will continue to track state-level action and provide updates going forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Matt Menezes
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Alexander J. Van Roekel
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