From West, Texas, To Washington, DC: How A 2013 Explosion Still Shapes EPA’s Risk Management Program

A fire and explosion at a Texas fertilizer facility in 2013 killed 15 people and exposed critical gaps in hazardous materials information sharing with emergency responders.

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2013 West fertilizer explosion exposed gaps in chemical risk data sharing and emergency response coordination.

Disaster triggered ongoing EPA RMP revisions, creating regulatory swings and compliance uncertainty.

Biden-era RMP overhaul and new proposals show decade-long policy impact on chemical safety rules.

On April 17, 2013, a fire broke out at the West Fertilizer Company storage and distribution facility in West, Texas, a small town just north of Waco. About 20 minutes later, while emergency services personnel were responding to the fire, an ammonium nitrate explosion occurred. The blast killed 15 people, including 12 first responders, injured over 160 people, damaged or destroyed more than 150 buildings in the surrounding area, and left behind a crater 93-feet wide and 12-feet deep.

For emergency responders and regulators, this tragedy revealed a harsh reality: Vital information about hazardous materials stored at industrial sites was not always reaching those who needed it. For federal policymakers, the incident triggered a regulatory chain reaction that is still ongoing more than a decade later.

The explosion not only devastated a Texas community, it initiated a reevaluation of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Risk Management Program. This program, created by the 1990 Clean Air Act amendments, requires facilities that use, store or handle certain hazardous substances to create a plan addressing accident prevention, hazard assessments and emergency response procedures, with increasingly stringent requirements for higher-risk processes.

Where We Are Now: RMP in 2026

As of 2026, the RMP is entering its fourth major rulemaking cycle since the explosion in West, Texas. Every administration since Obama’s has amended the program, with Democratic administrations imposing more stringent requirements and Republican administrations dialing those requirements back. Very few EPA programs have undergone this level of regulatory turmoil in such a short time.

The current rule is the Biden administration’s 2024 RMP overhaul, although many of its significant requirements do not go into effect until 2027. Meanwhile, the Trump administration published a new proposal in the Federal Register on February 24 aiming to undo parts of the Biden rule before the requirements fully take effect.

For operators in the oil and gas, refining, power and chemical manufacturing sectors, the result is not only regulatory fatigue but real uncertainty about compliance moving forward.

Originally published by The Texas Lawbook.

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