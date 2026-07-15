California’s Sweeping Packaging Law Under SB 54: Status Update And Litigation Overview

California's SB 54, known as the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act, was signed into law on June 30, 2022, and became legally effective on January 1, 2023...

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California's SB 54, known as the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act, was signed into law on June 30, 2022, and became legally effective on January 1, 2023, with final permanent regulations approved on May 1, 2026. It is widely regarded as among the most ambitious extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws in the United States for single-use packaging and plastic food service ware. The statute sets strict mandates, requiring producers to reduce plastic use, ensure packaging is recyclable or compostable by 2032, and meet escalating recycling rates—culminating at 65% for plastic by 2032.

Broad Overview of the Framework

Under SB 54, producers must join or form a Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) or demonstrate individual compliance. The PRO leads coordination of fees, infrastructure investments, packaging design initiatives, source reduction, and recycling activities. The law imposes significant financial and operational obligations on producers by shifting responsibility for many packaging end-of-life management costs from local governments to the private sector, including a requirement that producers collectively provide $500 million annually from 2027 through 2036 for the California Plastic Pollution Mitigation Fund, with amounts allocated among producers by the PRO.

Key Governance and Oversight Mechanisms

The law incorporates multiple accountability mechanisms, including annual independent audits of PROs, public disclosure of audit results, and trust fund safeguards to ensure continuity of the system if a PRO dissolves. It also provides a limited state-law antitrust safe harbor for certain PRO and producer activities tied to an approved plan, but it does not authorize broader coordination among competitors or necessarily foreclose federal antitrust scrutiny.

Enforcement Framework

SB 54 establishes a stringent enforcement regime overseen by CalRecycle. The agency has broad authority to investigate compliance, conduct audits, and impose administrative civil penalties for violations. Violations may also trigger corrective action plans, which allow regulated entities a defined period to come into compliance before penalties accrue. In addition, compliance status may be made publicly available as part of program oversight and enforcement, creating reputational risk alongside financial exposure. Critically, producers that fail to comply with PRO participation or statutory requirements may be prohibited from selling covered materials in California, making enforcement not only punitive but also directly tied to market access.

Implementation Timeline

The implementation of SB 54 is phased. The final permanent regulations were approved on May 1, 2026, triggering near-term compliance obligations. Producers were required to register with a PRO or otherwise comply by June 1, 2026, and beginning January 1, 2027, producers may not sell covered materials in California without participating in an approved program. The statute then ramps toward its long-term targets, including recycling rate thresholds of 30% by 2028, 40% by 2030, and 65% by 2032, alongside a 25% source reduction requirement by 2032 with specific reuse and refill components.

Litigation Challenges and Industry Impacts

SB 54 is now subject to two significant, and opposing, legal challenges.

Environmental groups' challenge (state court). The Californians Against Waste Foundation, the Natural Resources Defense Council, and Oceana — organizations broadly supportive of SB 54's goals — filed a petition and complaint in San Francisco Superior Court on June 2, 2026, arguing that CalRecycle's final regulations were weakened and create loopholes (particularly around certain recycling pathways and exemptions) that undermine the statute's recycling and plastic-reduction goals. This suit argues the regulations don't go far enough, not that the underlying law is invalid.

The Californians Against Waste Foundation, the Natural Resources Defense Council, and Oceana — organizations broadly supportive of SB 54's goals — filed a petition and complaint in San Francisco Superior Court on June 2, 2026, arguing that CalRecycle's final regulations were weakened and create loopholes (particularly around certain recycling pathways and exemptions) that undermine the statute's recycling and plastic-reduction goals. This suit argues the regulations don't go far enough, not that the underlying law is invalid. Multistate coalition challenge (federal court). On June 22, 2026, a coalition of 17 states led by Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers — joined by Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia — filed suit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of California. The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) joined as the sole business plaintiff. The case, Nebraska v. Heller, names CalRecycle Director Zoe Heller and Circular Action Alliance (CAA) as defendants and asserts claims under the Commerce Clause, the Import-Export Clause, the First Amendment, federal due process principles, the California Constitution's free-speech clause, and restrictions on delegations of authority to private entities. Core theories include that SB 54 discriminates against and unduly burdens interstate commerce, that its delegation of fee-setting, regulatory, and enforcement authority to CAA lacks adequate public oversight, and that its restriction on itemizing PRO fees on receipts violates free-speech protections. NAW previously secured a preliminary injunction against Oregon's similar EPR law in February 2026; that case goes to trial July 13, 2026, and its outcome may inform how the California suit proceeds.

Status: Neither lawsuit currently halts SB 54. The multistate plaintiffs seek to block enforcement, but compliance obligations remain in effect unless and until a court enters relief. Both cases are in early stages, and companies should not treat either as a basis to pause compliance planning. Environmental claims could eventually reshape the regulations through required revisions, while the multistate challenge — given its constitutional scope and the pending Oregon trial — could carry broader implications for how EPR programs are structured nationally.

Assistance and Guidance

While this alert highlights the core structure and requirements of SB 54, there is substantially more nuance embedded in the statute, regulations, and emerging implementation guidance than can be captured here. Companies should carefully assess their specific packaging portfolios, supply chains, and reporting capabilities in light of evolving regulatory interpretations and litigation risk and should monitor both pending cases as they develop.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.