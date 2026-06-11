Hantavirus and the EPA: A Collaborative Defense Against Viral Threats — A Conversation with Dana S. Lateulere and James V. Aidala (Podcast)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plays a crucial role in protecting public health from deadly pathogens like Ebola and Hantavirus through its regulatory authority under FIFRA. Regulatory experts Dana S. Lateulere and James V. Aidala discuss how EPA reviews, approves, and regulates pathogen-combating products, and why these public health protections are more critical than ever.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.

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This week, I was pleased to welcome back to the studio Dana S. Lateulere, Regulatory Consultant with B&C and its consulting affiliate, The Acta Group (Acta®), and James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant at B&C and Vice President, Policy and Government Affairs, at Acta, to discuss the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) significant role in combating pathogens like those spreading the highly virulent Ebola virus and Hantavirus. Both Dana and Jim have extensive expertise in how EPA deploys its authority under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) to protect the public’s health from these and other deadly pathogens. We discuss how EPA reviews, approves, and regulates products to combat these pathogens, how EPA has modernized its process to meet the demands of the moment, and why the public health products EPA regulates under FIFRA are more essential now than ever.

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