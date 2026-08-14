Federal Judge Approves $2.5B In New Jersey PFAS Settlements

A federal judge has approved settlements worth up to $2.5 billion between New Jersey and major chemical manufacturers over PFAS contamination at legacy manufacturing sites. The agreement requires cleanup of four contaminated facilities and funding for natural resource restoration over the next 25 years. Taft partners Rob Bilott and Dave Butler were part of the legal team that secured this landmark environmental settlement.

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On Aug. 7, 2026, U.S. District Judge Renée M. Bumb approved settlements valued at up to $2.5 billion, resolving lawsuits the State of New Jersey brought against 3M and DuPont over PFAS contamination.

Taft partners Rob Bilott and Dave Butler were part of the legal team supporting the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, alongside attorneys from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP and the Law Offices of John K. Dema PC.

Under the settlement, reached in August of 2025, DuPont and its affiliated entities will clean up PFAS and other contamination at four legacy DuPont manufacturing sites in New Jersey: Chambers Works, Parlin, Pompton Lakes Works, and Repauno. The agreement also funds efforts to restore the state’s natural resources, including its drinking water supply, and to address the damage caused by the contamination.

Judge Bumb’s approval marks the final legal step needed for the settlements to take effect. Remediation and payments under the settlements will continue over the next 25 years.

“It is an honor to be part of the legal team helping to support and achieve this historic result for the people of New Jersey. We congratulate the State on this landmark settlement and the precedent it sets in the fight against forever chemicals. At Taft, we will continue to work to secure compensation for those injured by PFAS contamination and promote our shared communities’ well-being,” said partners Rob Bilott and Dave Butler in a joint statement.

Taft attorneys have led PFAS-related work for more than 20 years, helping raise awareness among legal professionals, scientists, regulators, policymakers, and the public about the health and environmental risks posed by this class of thousands of synthetic chemicals.

Bilott has litigated landmark PFAS cases nationwide, including the first class action and subsequent multidistrict litigation, recovering billions of dollars for affected clients. In 2017, he received the Right Livelihood Award, often called the “Alternative Nobel Prize,” for his PFAS advocacy. He is the author of “Exposure,” which inspired the 2019 film “Dark Waters,” starring Mark Ruffalo.

Butler is a litigation partner in Taft’s Columbus office with extensive experience in complex civil litigation, mass tort class actions, and multidistrict litigation. He focuses his practice in federal court, representing clients across a range of commercial and mass tort matters.

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