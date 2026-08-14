New PFAS Deadlines Are Closing Fast in Minnesota and New Mexico — A Conversation with Carla N. Hutton (Podcast)

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This week, I had the pleasure of speaking with my colleague, Carla N. Hutton, Senior Regulatory Analyst for B&C, to discuss recent developments in state PFAS regulation. Carla and I visited a few months ago, but there have been so many recent developments, we thought we needed to visit again to ensure our listeners are well informed. We discuss what is new with PFAS reporting and labeling under the New Mexico PFAS Protection Act. New guidance is welcome, as there has been a lack of clarity regarding the scope of the labeling requirement. We discuss the litigation underway in New Mexico challenging the regulations. We also discuss some fast-approaching deadlines pertinent to PFAS reporting in Minnesota that you will want to understand.