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14 August 2026

New PFAS Deadlines Are Closing Fast in Minnesota and New Mexico — A Conversation with Carla N. Hutton (Podcast)

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Bergeson & Campbell

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Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
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Senior Regulatory Analyst Carla N. Hutton joins the podcast to discuss critical updates in state PFAS regulation, focusing on recent developments in New Mexico's PFAS Protection Act and Minnesota's reporting requirements. The conversation explores new guidance on labeling requirements, ongoing litigation challenging regulations, and fast-approaching compliance deadlines that businesses need to understand.
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This week, I had the pleasure of speaking with my colleague, Carla N. Hutton, Senior Regulatory Analyst for B&C, to discuss recent developments in state PFAS regulation. Carla and I visited a few months ago, but there have been so many recent developments, we thought we needed to visit again to ensure our listeners are well informed. We discuss what is new with PFAS reporting and labeling under the New Mexico PFAS Protection Act. New guidance is welcome, as there has been a lack of clarity regarding the scope of the labeling requirement. We discuss the litigation underway in New Mexico challenging the regulations. We also discuss some fast-approaching deadlines pertinent to PFAS reporting in Minnesota that you will want to understand.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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