California Fish And Game Commission Expands Protections For Mountain Lions On California’s Central Coast And Southern Regions

California has extended protections to certain mountain lion populations under the California Endangered Species Act, introducing new regulatory requirements for development projects in affected regions. The designation prohibits actions that may harm these populations and requires developers to obtain incidental take permits, potentially affecting project timelines, costs, and feasibility in the Central Coast and Southern California.

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On February 12, 2026, California has extended protections to certain mountain lion populations under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA), marking a significant development in wildlife conservation policy. The decision reflects growing concerns about habitat fragmentation, genetic isolation, and long-term species viability in heavily developed regions.

Background

Mountain lions (Puma concolor) are native to California and play a critical role in the state’s ecosystem. In recent years, conservation groups have raised alarms about the declining mountain lion population along the Central Coast and in Southern California.

In 2022, the California Fish and Game Commission voted to designate several distinct populations of mountain lions as candidates for listing under CESA. This designation applies to populations in the Central Coast, Southern Coast, and portions of the Sierra Nevada foothills. Candidate status triggers interim legal protections while the state conducts a formal status review.

The protections apply to four identified population segments: the Central Coast North, Central Coast South, Southern Coast, and Eastern Peninsular Range. These regions are characterized by increasing urban development, road infrastructure, and barriers that limit wildlife movement.

In Southern California, major freeways and suburban expansion have significantly restricted mountain lion migration corridors. Similarly, Central Coast populations face pressures from agriculture, land use changes, and infrastructure projects. The geographic specificity of the designation allows regulators to tailor conservation strategies to each region’s unique challenges.

Regulatory Implications for Development Projects

Under CESA, a species may be listed as endangered or threatened if it faces risks such as habitat loss, declining population numbers, or reduced genetic diversity. The candidate designation reflects a preliminary finding that these mountain lion populations may meet those criteria. The candidate designation under CESA carries immediate legal consequences for development and infrastructure projects within the affected regions. Most notably, it prohibits the “take” of mountain lions, which includes actions that may kill, harm, or otherwise adversely affect the species.

As a result, developers undertaking projects in designated habitats must carefully assess whether their activities could result in a prohibited take. Where impacts are anticipated, project proponents may be required to obtain an incidental take permit (ITP) from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). The ITP process typically requires applicants to minimize and fully mitigate impacts to the species, which can affect project timelines, costs, and feasibility. Mitigation measures may include preserving wildlife corridors, incorporating wildlife crossings, or modifying project footprints to reduce habitat disruption. In some cases, conservation easements or off-site mitigation may be required to offset impacts.

In practice, this designation introduces an additional regulatory layer for projects already subject to environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Agencies and applicants must now account for potential impacts to protected mountain lion populations during project planning and environmental analysis.

Interaction with Existing Land Use and Environmental Laws

The CESA designation intersects with existing land use and environmental regulatory frameworks, such as CEQA. For example, CEQA analyses must now consider whether a project could result in a significant impact to a candidate species, potentially triggering additional mitigation or alternatives analysis.

Local governments may also begin to incorporate these protections into general plans, zoning decisions, and habitat conservation strategies. Over time, this could influence where and how development occurs within the affected regions.

Conservation Strategies and Policy Responses

The candidate listing has prompted increased focus on conservation strategies designed to improve habitat connectivity. Wildlife crossings, such as the Liberty Canyon Wildlife Crossing in Los Angeles County, are among the most prominent initiatives aimed at reducing fragmentation.

Land use planning and conservation easements also play a role in preserving critical habitats and corridors. Public agencies and nonprofit organizations have collaborated to identify priority areas for protection and restoration.

In addition, ongoing research and monitoring efforts are essential to inform the final listing decision. Genetic studies, population tracking, and mortality data contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the risks facing these populations.

Broader Legal and Policy Context

California’s action reflects a broader trend of using state-level endangered species laws to address localized conservation challenges. While mountain lions are not federally listed under the Endangered Species Act, the state-level designation allows for more targeted protections tailored to regional conditions.

The decision also highlights the intersection of wildlife conservation with land use policy, transportation planning, and climate adaptation strategies. As California continues to grow, balancing development with ecological preservation remains a central policy challenge.

Conclusion and Implications

The extension of CESA protections to mountain lions along the Central Coast and in Southern California underscores the state’s proactive approach to conservation in the face of increasing environmental pressures. While the candidate designation is an interim measure, it signals a recognition of the complex challenges posed by habitat fragmentation and human development. Developers and landowners operating in affected regions may need to incorporate additional due diligence, early agency coordination, and project design considerations to address potential impacts to protected populations. Moving forward, the effectiveness of these protections will likely depend on coordinated efforts among regulators, developers, and conservation stakeholders to maintain connectivity and support long-term population viability.

Originally published in the April 2026 edition of California Land Use Law & Policy Reporter.

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