Connecticut Previews PFAS Reporting Form Ahead Of July Deadline

Connecticut's PFAS reporting requirement takes effect on July 1, 2026. The law requires manufacturers of certain consumer products containing intentionally added PFAS to disclose detailed information about their use of these substances. Covered products that are not reported will be barred from sale and distribution in the state.



Ahead of the upcoming deadline, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has released a preview of its reporting form.



The form calls for manufacturers to provide information on covered products or product categories containing intentionally added PFAS, including:

Manufacturer information

A brief product description

The amount of each PFAS or PFAS subgroup present

The range of PFAS by percent weightIf no analytical method exists to determine PFAS quantities, the total fluorine content

The relevant product component, if applicable

The function or purpose of the PFAS and

Chemical abstract service registry numbers, if applicable, or the molecular formulas and weights for the PFAS.

Manufacturers may request that submitted information be treated as a trade secret or confidential commercial or financial information, which would exempt it from disclosure under the state's Freedom of Information Act.



According to DEEP, the form is being shared early for informational purposes and may not yet be used for submissions. A final version that can be completed and submitted will be released ahead of the reporting deadline.



The disclosure requirements apply to the following categories of consumer products:

Apparel

Carpets or rugs

Cleaning products

Cookware

Cosmetic products

Dental floss

Fabric treatments

Juvenile products

Menstruation products

Textile furnishings

Ski wax and

Upholstered furniture

In addition to reporting, these product categories will be subject to labeling requirements beginning July 1, 2026. DEEP has approved several phrases for use in labeling, including "Contains PFAS," "Made with PFAS," "Made with PFAS chemicals," "Made with intentionally added PFAS," and "This product contains PFAS chemicals." Manufacturers may also petition the agency to approve alternative wording or symbols.



With the July 1, 2026, deadline approaching, manufacturers should be preparing to compile product and chemical data, assess potential confidentiality claims, and ensure that both reporting and labeling requirements can be satisfied.