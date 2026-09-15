Federal Court Holds New York’s Climate Superfund Law Preempted By CAA

IN SHORT

The Situation: New York's Climate Change Superfund Act ("the Act")(2024) sought to recover $75 billion from coal, oil, and gas producers and refiners based on each company's share of greenhouse gas emissions from 2000–2024. Led by West Virginia, 22 states, along with energy-industry and business associations, challenged the Act in federal court, with support from the United States.

The Result: On August 31, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York granted summary judgment to the challengers in West Virginia v. James, holding the Act is preempted by the Clean Air Act ("CAA") under City of New York v. Chevron Corp. (2d Cir.), and ruling that the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA")'s 2026 rescission of the endangerment finding does not alter that analysis.

Looking Ahead: A status report is due September 14, 2026, and New York may appeal. This first-of-its-kind ruling will likely be invoked in the pending challenge to Vermont's similar law, and bears on issues in Suncor Energy v. Boulder County, set for U.S. Supreme Court argument on October 5, 2026.

The Act and the Challenge

The Act established a cost-recovery program to be funded by companies that extracted or refined fossil fuels during 2000–2024 and were identified by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation ("NYDEC") as allegedly responsible for more than one billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions. Responsible parties would be strictly liable for their proportional share of a $75 billion fund, payable over 25 years. The Act was modeled on Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act ("CERCLA") and followed Vermont's enactment of the first state climate superfund law earlier in 2024.

Two groups of plaintiffs filed suit in February 2025: West Virginia, joined by 21 other states, and energy industry associations in the Northern District of New York, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups in the Southern District of New York. The cases were consolidated in October 2025, and argument on summary judgment motions took place on July 30, 2026.

In accordance with Executive Order 14260, "Protecting American Energy From State Overreach" (April 2025)—which specifically identified the New York and Vermont laws—the federal government filed a statement of interest supporting the challengers while separately pursuing its own suits against both states' laws, which remain ongoing.

The Court's Reasoning

Chief Judge Brenda K. Sannes's decision rests principally on City of New York v. Chevron Corp., 993 F.3d 81 (2d Cir. 2021), which held that New York City could not use state tort law to recover climate damages from energy producers. The Second Circuit ruled that interstate and international air pollution is governed by federal law, and the CAA displaced federal common law in this field.

Judge Sannes found the Superfund Act's cost-recovery mechanism "nearly identical" to the claims rejected in City of New York: both impose strict liability for cumulative global emissions regardless of where they occurred. New York argued the Act does not regulate emissions or affect future production, but the court rejected this distinction as already foreclosed by the Second Circuit. The Act, it concluded, was "simply beyond the limits of state law."

Two further holdings by this court are significant:

EPA's rescission of the endangerment finding. New York argued that the EPA's February 2026 rescission of its 2009 endangerment finding undermined challengers' reliance on the CAA as a comprehensive scheme. The court disagreed, holding that preemption turns on the statutory framework Congress enacted, not on how the EPA exercises its delegated authority. Citing the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in American Electric Power Co. v. Connecticut, the court found the rescission "has no impact" on the displacement analysis.

Foreign affairs preemption. The court also held that any cost-recovery demand against a foreign producer would be barred by the foreign affairs doctrine, given the federal government's primary role in international relations.

Having found the Act preempted, the court did not reach plaintiffs' remaining constitutional arguments. A status report is due September 14, 2026, and the form of final relief remains to be settled.

Implications

For Vermont and other states. Vermont's Climate Superfund Act faces its own federal challenge where City of New York is also binding precedent. Expect this ruling to feature prominently there and to be cited by opponents of similar bills in other states. This is the first decision to address the merits of a climate superfund statute and to consider what the EPA's endangerment rescission means for CAA preemption.

For pending climate tort litigation. The U.S. Supreme Court will consider similar displacement reasoning in Suncor Energy v. Boulder County on October 5, 2026. A ruling affirming City of New York would reinforce the West Virginia v. James decision; a contrary ruling would reopen the question on appeal.

For companies with New York exposure. NYDEC's process for identifying responsible parties and issuing cost-recovery demands is now on hold. New York has not said whether it will appeal. Companies that may cross the one-billion-ton threshold should preserve their production, refining, and emissions records for the covered period and watch for the September 14 status report.

Three Key Takeaways