Minnesota Finds Decrease In Certain Consumer Products Containing PFAS, Will Expand Product Testing In The Future

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced on September 22, 2026, that it has confirmed that product manufacturers in certain key categories have largely transitioned to safer products. MPCA states that it purchases products to test for compliance with Minnesota’s prohibitions on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), lead, and cadmium from brick-and-mortar and online stores. In this round of testing, MPCA “looked at multiple categories of products subject to the early PFAS restrictions sold in person.” According to MPCA, “[t]he results are encouraging. Nearly 93 percent of randomly purchased dental floss, menstrual products, and food packaging were found to comply with state law.” MPCA tested food packaging for PFAS before the 2024 prohibition took effect. In 2023, only 52 of 90 products, or 57.8 percent, did not contain elevated levels of PFAS. After the prohibition took effect in 2024, that number improved to 63.4 percent, and by 2025, 90 percent did not contain elevated levels. MPCA states that in 2026, 35 of 38 food-packaging products, or 92.1 percent, complied with Minnesota’s PFAS laws.

For the first time, MPCA conducted testing on menstrual products and dental floss, new categories included in Amara’s Law. Under the law, beginning January 1, 2025, intentionally added PFAS was prohibited in these categories. MPCA randomly selected 46 products in those two categories. Among menstrual products, 26 of 27, or 96.3 percent, passed MPCA’s tests. MPCA states that the sample included three menstrual discs or cups, nine tampons, 13 pads, and two disposable period-underwear products. Among dental floss, 17 of 19 products, or 89.5 percent, were compliant.

MPCA states that “[t]ogether, the three categories produced an overall compliance rate of 92.8%.” According to MPCA, the transition to products made without intentionally added PFAS “has gone largely unnoticed by consumers, yet it will benefit Minnesotans today and generations to come.” MPCA is following up with manufacturers of products that failed its tests. MPCA notes that it will expand future product testing to include other product categories. Under Amara’s Law, on January 1, 2025, Minnesota banned intentionally added PFAS in carpets or rugs; cleaning products; cookware; cosmetics; dental floss; fabric treatments; juvenile products; menstruation products; textile furnishings; ski wax; and upholstered furniture.