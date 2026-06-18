New York Legislature Passes Data Center Moratorium; Bill Awaits Governor’s Approval

In the final days of the legislative session, both the New York Senate and Assembly passed the Responsible Data Center Development Act, A11560/S10642. The bill will not become law unless signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. If she signs the bill, it would reshape data center development in New York — and could influence policy nationwide.

Targeted One-Year Moratorium

The bill imposes a one-year moratorium on the issuance of permits and approvals by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for new large data centers (≥20 MW).

Importantly, the moratorium is not a blanket freeze. It does not apply to:

Projects that have commenced construction,

Renewals, modifications, or reissuances of existing permits and approvals, or

Other state, local, or federal approvals.

Expansive Definition of ‘Data Center’

The bill defines “data centers” broadly to include facilities with peak demand of one megawatt or more used for computing, data processing, web hosting, and related services.

Notably, the definition extends to facilities that have applied for service or caused utilities to incur costs, potentially capturing early-stage projects. Public research institutions are excluded.

Mandatory Public Hearings

Developers of large data centers would be required to conduct at least one in-person public hearing in a host community at least three months before permit issuance, with 30 days’ advance notice.

Required disclosures would include:

Project location;

Projected energy and water impacts;

Wastewater impacts; and

State and local incentives sought or received.

The bill would also require developers to fund the full cost of the hearing process.

Statewide Environmental Impact Review

The bill would require DEC, in coordination with multiple agencies, to produce a comprehensive environmental impact report on data center development within 18 months.

Such a report would examine:

Electricity consumption and generation sources;

Water use, discharge, and thermal impacts;

Land use, including impacts on farmland;

Air, water, and noise pollution;

Electronic waste;

Impacts on disadvantaged communities and Indigenous nations; and

Public subsidies and tax incentives.

The report would need to include recommendations for further legislation and regulation and would be subject to extensive public comment and regional hearings.

Comprehensive Utility Cost Allocation Regime

The bill would require utilities and municipal water providers to create a distinct service classification for large data centers.

Critically, this framework would require that large data centers bear:

All infrastructure upgrade costs;

All administrative and operational costs;

All regulatory implementation costs (Public Service Commission, DEC, municipalities);

All cost-of-capital and rate-of-return components; and

All commodity price increases attributable to their load.

The bill would also mandate mechanisms to ensure no cost shifting to other ratepayers. In addition, utilities would be able to impose financial surety requirements (e.g., bonds, letters of credit, guarantees).

The bill would require that all new rate structures be fully implemented by June 1, 2030.

Energy Efficiency Requirements

If Gov. Hochul signs the bill, the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority, the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Climate Action Council, and the bulk system operator would be required to establish energy efficiency goals aligned with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) within one year.

These goals would need to include a focus on waste heat recovery and reuse.

Compliance timelines:

Existing facilities: Two years.

Two years. Newer facilities: One year.

Aggressive Renewable Energy Mandates

The bill would establish a new Article 19 of the New York State Energy Law, applying to data centers with ≥5 MW load.

The updated Article 19 would mandate that facilities demonstrate (via third-party verification):

33% renewable energy by 2030–2034;

66% by 2035–2039; and

90% by 2040 and beyond.

If signed, the legislation would require that data centers generate as much energy as feasible from on-site renewable sources.

The legislation does not address whether renewable energy credits (RECs) may be used for compliance.

Mandatory Host Community Benefit Programs

New large data centers — and expansions adding ≥20 MW — would be required to fund structured benefit programs administered through the PSC.

These programs would:

Install residential technologies (e.g., heat pumps, rooftop solar, battery storage)

Fund community infrastructure (e.g., broadband, water systems, transmission)

Mitigate water and environmental impacts (including cooling technologies)

Key features:

PSC would be required to initiate rulemaking within 90 days

Benefits would be formula-driven and enforceable, not discretionary

Priority given to low- and moderate-income households and disadvantaged communities

Annual independently audited reporting would be required

The Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) would also be required to implement a parallel program.

Labor and Domestic Sourcing Requirements

Data centers with ≥5 MW load would need to:

Comply with prevailing wage requirements (subject to collective bargaining agreement carve-outs)

Use apprenticeship or workforce training programs

Ensure iron and steel are produced in whole or substantial part in the United States

The statute clarifies these projects are not deemed “public works,” despite wage requirements.

What Comes Next

The bill now heads to Gov. Hochul. Once delivered, she will have 10 days to sign it, veto it, or sign contingent on the legislature agreeing to a chapter amendment. Gov. Hochul’s office may request that the bill is delivered at a later date, as in New York State, the executive and legislative branches often coordinate on timing. Stakeholders are already mobilizing, both in support and in opposition of the bill. The New York State Senate sponsor of the bill, Sen. Kristen Gonzalez, acknowledged during debate that she expected the legislative process to include future chapter amendments. If signed, the bill takes effect immediately and starts the clock on the one-year moratorium.

Key Takeaways

If enacted, the legislation would:

Impose a near-term pause on major new projects while a regulatory framework is developed

Establish a cost-allocation regime that requires data centers to internalize essentially all system costs

Create binding renewable and efficiency mandates, including on-site generation expectations

Require structured, enforceable community benefit programs

Introduce notable regulatory and cost considerations for projects at even early development stages

Even if Gov. Hochul vetoes the bill, it signals a shift toward more stringent, cost-contained, and community-focused regulation of data centers — with potential ripple effects beyond New York.