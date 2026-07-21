SPAN Launches Refrigerant Working Group To Advance Science-Based PFAS Policies

The Sustainable PFAS Action Network (SPAN) announced on July 15, 2026, the formation of its Refrigerant Working Group, “a new initiative focused on advancing practical, science-based [per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)] policies that recognize the essential role refrigerants play in everyday life while meeting global climate commitments.” According to SPAN, the Working Group will bring together key stakeholders, technical experts, and industry leaders “to support durable PFAS policy that acknowledges the importance of refrigerants, promotes accurate public understanding of the science, and ensures policymakers recognize refrigerants as a critical essential use.” The Refrigerant Working Group will focus on several core priorities, including:

Engaging with lawmakers and regulators to advance consistent, science-based approaches that support innovation and public confidence;

Promoting science-based information surrounding refrigerants and PFAS classifications;

Educating policymakers and stakeholders on distinctions between various refrigerants and PFAS definitions;

Developing white papers and technical resources that provide accurate, fact-based information regarding refrigerants and PFAS; and

Highlighting the importance of workable refrigerant policies to the success of international climate change agreements and emissions reduction goals.

SPAN notes that the launch of the Working Group comes amid increasing acknowledgement at the state, federal, and international levels of the importance of science-based refrigerant and PFAS policy. SPAN notes that while some state laws and advocacy campaigns broadly characterize refrigerants as PFAS, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) “has not classified most refrigerants as PFAS under its working definitions and regulatory frameworks.” SPAN states that it “believes policymakers should rely on sound science and risk-based analysis rather than broad categorizations that may unintentionally undermine climate and economic objectives.”