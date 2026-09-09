EPA Announces Two Scientific Advances Designed To Modernize Safety Reviews Of New Chemicals And Pesticides

On August 27, 2026, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced two scientific advancements designed to modernize safety reviews of new chemicals and pesticides while further eliminating the Agency’s reliance on animal testing. According to EPA, the new methods will help it assess the potential inhalation and oral risks of certain chemicals and pesticides faster and with greater human relevance, advancing the Agency’s commitments to transparency, regulatory certainty, and the protection of human health and the environment. EPA’s announcement introduces two integrated solutions to eliminate animal testing and modernize toxicity reviews:

Modernizing Surfactant Assessment: According to EPA, surfactants are chemicals used widely in soaps, detergents, and cleaning products. EPA states that it has updated its scientific framework to predict better how these specific formulas may irritate the lungs using three-dimensional (3D) human airway tissue, “providing science that is faster, more human relevant, and less dependent on animal testing –without compromising safety.” This allows reviewers to estimate risks safely using existing digital models rather than ordering new animal studies.