California Supreme Court Reviews CEQA Exemption Scope In Sunflower Alliance Case

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On April 6, 2026, the California Supreme Court heard oral argument in Sunflower Alliance v. California Department of Conservation (Case No. S287414). The case addresses two key California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) compliance questions:

May an agency invoke a CEQA exemption while also relying on regulatory conditions of approval addressing potential environmental effects?

Does the CEQA Class 1 exemption for “existing facilities” extend to a change in use presenting a negligible risk of environmental harm?

The Court’s ruling could substantively narrow CEQA compliance risk for a range of agency activities and approvals that are already regulated under other local, state or federal laws or regulations and which result in negligible or no additional impacts on the environment, regardless of proposed changes in principal use.

The Court’s opinion is anticipated within 90 days of oral argument.

Background

The case arises from the Department of Conservation’s Division of Geologic Energy Management’s (CalGEM) reliance on the Class 1 exemption to approve an application to convert an existing oil production well to a Class II produced water injection well. CalGEM imposed conditions addressing well integrity and subsurface confinement on the approval.

Sunflower Alliance filed a petition for a writ of mandate, challenging CalGEM’s reliance on the Class 1 exemption on the grounds that converting an oil production well into a water injection well constitutes a “significantly different use,” which involves more than a negligible expansion of use. Sunflower Alliance also argued that there was insufficient evidence to support the conclusion that the change posed negligible environmental risks and claimed that CalGEM improperly relied on conditions amounting to CEQA mitigation measures to justify the exemption. The trial court agreed with Sunflower Alliance, reasoning that converting an oil and gas well into a water injection well constitutes a “significantly different use,” rendering the project ineligible for the Class 1 exemption. Real Party in Interest appealed the trial court’s ruling.

The Court of Appeal reversed, reasoning that requiring a project to proceed through the environmental review process notwithstanding evidence that the change in use poses minimal risks to the environment is contrary to the Legislature’s intent when it directed the California Natural Resources Agency to adopt regulations exempting broad classes of projects from CEQA review on account of negligible environmental impacts. Accordingly, the Court of Appeal applied the rules of statutory interpretation to interpret the Class 1 exemption to apply to a “negligible” expansion of use as measured by the environmental consequences inherent in the change.

With respect to the well at issue, the Court of Appeal found the record supported CalGEM’s finding that the well’s conversion posed negligible environmental risks. The Court of Appeal noted that the project was approved as a Class II injection well, ensuring the injected water remains confined and poses no harm, supported by the EPA’s exemption of the aquifer from the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Real Party also argued that the conditions attached to the Class II injection well were not mitigation measures but regulatory compliance requirements inherent in the permitting scheme. These conditions ensure that injected fluid remains confined and that the well meets applicable standards and were not used to qualify the project for a categorical exemption. The Court of Appeal, again, agreed with the Real Party relying on precedent that regulatory standards are not CEQA mitigation measures.

Oral Argument

During oral argument, the Supreme Court Justices focused their questions on the appropriate standard for assessing whether an expansion of use is negligible for purposes of the Class 1 exemption. This suggests that the Supreme Court’s opinion may address the type of modifications to existing facilities that should or should not qualify for the Class1 exemption.

Next Steps

The Supreme Court’s opinion is anticipated within 90 days of oral argument. Pending the Supreme Court’s decision, public agencies may rely on the opinion of the Court of Appeal, not only for its persuasive value, but also for the limited purpose of establishing the existence of a conflict in authority that would in turn allow trial courts to exercise discretion to choose between sides of any such conflict.

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