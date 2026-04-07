State AG News: EPA, Fuel Pricing, Data Security (March 26-April 2, 2026)

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Each week, Crowell & Moring’s State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from March 26-April 2, 2026:
Multistate
- A coalition of 17 state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), alleging violations of federal law after the agency repealed stricter limits on mercury and other hazardous air pollutant emissions from coal-fired and oil-fired power plants that were previously outlined in the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) Rule. The coalition seeks injunctive relief to reinstate the updated emissions standards, arguing that the EPA’s action endangers public health and the environment and failed to consider advances in emissions control technologies.
Alabama
- Attorney General Marshall issued a statewide cease and desist order to businesses currently possessing or selling kratom products containing, asserting violations of the Alabama Deceptive Trade Practices Act for marketing illegal and potentially dangerous products as “natural” remedies. The order warns that continued possession or sale may lead to asset seizure, civil penalties, and felony prosecution under Alabama law. General Marshall joins a growing list of AGs seeking to limit or outlaw kratom products.
Alaska
- Attorney General Cox reached a $1 million settlement under the Alaska Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Act and AS 45.25.465 with Swickard car dealerships, resolving allegations that the company used deceptive advertising by listing vehicles not actually available for sale and requiring customers to purchase undisclosed add-ons to receive advertised prices. The lawsuit also claimed Swickard failed to provide required written disclosures of vehicle condition and history when selling used vehicles. The agreement requires an $800,000 civil penalty payment, with an additional $200,000 penalty if further violations occur, and mandates injunctive measures to ensure dealers provide transparent advertising, adhere to disclosed pricing, and deliver required information to consumers.
Georgia
- Attorney General Carr warned fuel retailers that failure to pass on savings from the state’s recent suspension of motor fuel excise taxes, as mandated by HB 1199, will be investigated as a potential violation of the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act. The Attorney General emphasized that any business intentionally withholding these gas tax savings from consumers may face immediate investigation and possible prosecution, seeking civil penalties and injunctive relief.
Iowa
- Attorney General Bird filed a lawsuit against Change Healthcare alleging violations of Iowa’s Consumer Fraud Act and Personal Information Security Breach Protection Act following a significant data breach that compromised the personal and health information of nearly 2.2 million Iowans. The complaint details outdated IT systems, insufficient breach response, and month-long delays notifying affected individuals, which resulted in widespread disruption to the state’s healthcare system and financial harm to providers and patients. The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief including stronger data security measures, restitution, and civil penalties for impacted individuals and entities.
Missouri
- Attorney General Hanaway issued cease and desist letters to 33 unlicensed dispensaries for alleged violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by selling adulterated and deceptively labeled cannabis products outside the state’s Article XIV Constitutional framework. The notices instruct these businesses to stop selling products containing hazardous substances and warn that continued violations could result in penalties and further enforcement action.
- Attorney General Hanaway filed a lawsuit against CBD American Shaman and affiliated companies, alleging violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act related to the manufacture, distribution, and sale of kratom products containing the potent opioid alkaloid 7-hydroxymitragynine (“7-OH”). The suit claims American Shaman marketed these products without required safety testing or regulatory approvals, failed to adequately warn consumers about risks such as addiction and overdose, and continued unlawful sales even after federal enforcement action. The Attorney General seeks injunctive relief to halt sales and advertising of these products, as well as civil penalties of $1,000 per violation.
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