OECD Will Hold Webinar On January 15, 2026, On "From Production To End-of-Life: Understanding Fluoropolymers Across The Life Cycle"

On January 15, 2026, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will hold a webinar on its recent report, Synthesis Report on Understanding Fluoropolymers and Their Life Cycle. As reported in our December 15, 2025, blog item, the report provides a synthesis of the global fluoropolymer market, exploring the identities and life cycles of fluoropolymers, the presence of other per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in commercial products, their degradation through processing, use, and end-of-life treatment, as well as their environmental release and occurrences. The webinar, "From production to end-of-life: understanding fluoropolymers across the life cycle," will include an overview of the key findings of the report, and various stakeholder participants of the Global PFAS Group will provide perspectives on the work. Speakers will include:

Eeva Leinala, Environment Directorate, OECD;

Zhanyun Wang, Scientist, Technology & Society Laboratory, EMPA, Switzerland;

Jay West, Chair of Business at OECD for the Chemicals Committee; and

Christine Hermann, Policy Officer for Chemicals, European Environmental Bureau.

