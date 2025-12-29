ARTICLE
29 December 2025

OECD Will Hold Webinar On January 15, 2026, On "From Production To End-of-Life: Understanding Fluoropolymers Across The Life Cycle"

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
On January 15, 2026, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will hold a webinar on its recent report, Synthesis Report on Understanding Fluoropolymers and Their Life Cycle.
United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bergeson & Campbell are most popular:
  • within International Law, Technology and Strategy topic(s)

On January 15, 2026, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will hold a webinar on its recent report, Synthesis Report on Understanding Fluoropolymers and Their Life Cycle. As reported in our December 15, 2025, blog item, the report provides a synthesis of the global fluoropolymer market, exploring the identities and life cycles of fluoropolymers, the presence of other per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in commercial products, their degradation through processing, use, and end-of-life treatment, as well as their environmental release and occurrences. The webinar, "From production to end-of-life: understanding fluoropolymers across the life cycle," will include an overview of the key findings of the report, and various stakeholder participants of the Global PFAS Group will provide perspectives on the work. Speakers will include:

  • Eeva Leinala, Environment Directorate, OECD;
  • Zhanyun Wang, Scientist, Technology & Society Laboratory, EMPA, Switzerland;
  • Jay West, Chair of Business at OECD for the Chemicals Committee; and
  • Christine Hermann, Policy Officer for Chemicals, European Environmental Bureau.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More