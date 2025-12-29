ARTICLE
29 December 2025

OECD Publishes Report On Identification Of Exposure Metrics For Use In Evaluation Of Inhalation Exposure To Nano-Objects And Their Aggregates And Agglomerates In The Workplace

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
On December 12, 2025, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published a report entitled The Identification of Exposure Metrics for Use in Evaluation...
United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bergeson & Campbell are most popular:
  • within International Law, Technology and Strategy topic(s)

On December 12, 2025, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published a report entitled The Identification of Exposure Metrics for Use in Evaluation of Inhalation Exposure to Nano-Objects and their Aggregates and Agglomerates (NOAA) in the Workplace. The report presents a comprehensive overview, informed by a literature review, on methods for assessing and measuring inhalation exposure to nano-objects and their aggregates and agglomerates (NOAA) in workplace environments. According to the report, "while traditional mass-based assessments remain relevant, they often fail to capture the unique properties and potential risks of nanoscale materials." The report notes that in many cases, metrics such as particle number concentration (PNC), surface area, or lung-deposited surface area (LDSA) provide a stronger correlation with toxicological effects than mass alone. Because no single metric is universally applicable, the report recommends a multi-metric approach to characterize different exposure scenarios accurately. The report also highlights the practical framework of a tiered approach, beginning with simpler screening (tier 1), followed by more targeted measurements with portable (real-time) instruments (tier 2), and, when necessary, comprehensive investigations (tier 3). Overall, the report "underscores the importance of selecting the right combination of metrics and methods to accurately assess airborne NOAA exposures in the workplace."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More