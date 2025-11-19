Senate Committee Will Hold Hearing To Examine The Future Of PFAS Cleanup And Disposal Policy

On November 19, 2025, the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works will hold a hearing examining per-and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) cleanup and disposal policy. The Committee is scheduled to hear from the following witnesses:

Eric Gerstenberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Clean Harbor;

Leah Pilconis, General Counsel, Associated General Contractors of America; and

Kate R. Bowers, Supervisory Attorney, Congressional Research Service.

