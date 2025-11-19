ARTICLE
19 November 2025

Senate Committee Will Hold Hearing To Examine The Future Of PFAS Cleanup And Disposal Policy

On November 19, 2025, the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works will hold a hearing examining per-and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) cleanup and disposal policy.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
On November 19, 2025, the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works will hold a hearing examining per-and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) cleanup and disposal policy. The Committee is scheduled to hear from the following witnesses:

  • Eric Gerstenberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Clean Harbor;
  • Leah Pilconis, General Counsel, Associated General Contractors of America; and
  • Kate R. Bowers, Supervisory Attorney, Congressional Research Service.

