Senate Committee Will Hold Hearing To Examine The Future Of PFAS Cleanup And Disposal Policy

On November 19, 2025, the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works will hold a hearing examining per-and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) cleanup and disposal policy. The Committee is scheduled to hear from the following witnesses:
- Eric Gerstenberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Clean Harbor;
- Leah Pilconis, General Counsel, Associated General Contractors of America; and
- Kate R. Bowers, Supervisory Attorney, Congressional Research Service.
