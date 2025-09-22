ARTICLE
22 September 2025

EPA Retains CERCLA Hazardous Substance Designations For PFOA And PFOS

GG
Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger

Contributor

Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger logo
Greenberg Glusker is a full-service law firm in Los Angeles, California with clients that span the globe. For 65 years, the firm has delivered first-tier legal services, rooted in understanding clients' intricate business needs and personal concerns. With tailored solutions driving outstanding results, we go beyond the practice of law; we become committed partners in our clients' success.
Explore Firm Details
Big news in the CERCLA world: USEPA (EPA) announced it is retaining the CERCLA hazardous substance designations for PFOA and PFOS.
United States Environment
Pete Nyquist
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Big news in the CERCLA world: USEPA (EPA) announced it is retaining the CERCLA hazardous substance designations for PFOA and PFOS.

This follows building speculation in recent months that these designations would be revoked. The decision was confirmed in briefs filed on September 17, 2025, by the Department of Justice in the D.C. Circuit Court on behalf of EPA.

Presumably in response to pending legal challenges that the designation process for PFOA and PFOS under CERCLA section 102(a) was scientifically and legally flawed, EPA further announced it will pursue future rulemaking to establish a "uniform framework" governing the designation of any future hazardous substances under CERCLA. Beyond this, EPA Administrator Zeldin said "new statutory language from Congress to fully address our concerns" with CERCLA's liability provisions is necessary. Needless to say, any proposed amendments to CERCLA's liability provisions would be highly controversial and challenging to enact.

Particularly with respect to regulating perfluorinated compounds, or so-called "forever chemicals," this ongoing situation spotlights a key tension point between holding polluters responsible without ensnaring (innocent) "passive receivers" in CERCLA's strict liability scheme. For example, EPA cited wanting to avoid local municipalities having to "foot the bill for contamination and potentially pass those costs onto ratepayers, taxpayers, and consumers."

Given the extraordinarily low regulatory triggers associated with PFOA and PFOS, and significant public concerns about potential health effects of these chemicals, this story will continue to evolve.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Pete Nyquist
Pete Nyquist
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More