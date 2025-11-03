ARTICLE
3 November 2025

Grassley Leads House And Senate Members In Calling On EPA To Issue Final Import RIN Reduction Rule

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced on October 2, 2025, that he led over 45 Senate and House colleagues in urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to issue a final rule on imported Renewable Identification Numbers (RIN) and hold firm on the proposed biomass-based diesel volumes. As reported in our June 18, 2025, blog item, the proposed rule would reduce the number of RINs generated for imported renewable fuel and renewable fuel produced from foreign feedstocks. The bipartisan, bicameral letter to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin notes that "EPA's own analysis highlights the positive impact of the Import RIN proposal: it will create jobs and generate economic growth in farming, transportation, and manufacturing, particularly in rural communities where oilseed processing facilities are located." The letter states that the proposed import RIN reduction also aligns with congressional intent under the 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit, which prioritizes domestic feedstocks. The letter urges EPA to issue a final import RIN reduction as proposed and "to hold firm on the biomass-based diesel volumes in the rule."

Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
