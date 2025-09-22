"Storm Ready, Rule Steady: What To Know About LDEQ's Emergency Declarations In The Face Of Hurricane Season," Jones Walker LLP Disaster Prep & Recovery Client Alert – National Preparedness Month Series

As hurricanes pose increasing threats to Louisiana's industrial infrastructure, it is essential for industry managers and executives to understand the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality's (LDEQ) emergency declaration process. These declarations are not merely procedural — they carry significant operational, regulatory, and environmental implications for Louisiana industry.

LDEQ may issue an emergency declaration in anticipation of, or immediately following, a major weather event such as a hurricane. This action is typically coordinated with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness and other state and federal agencies. The declaration is based on expected or actual disruptions that could affect facility operations, public safety, environmental protection, and access to resources.

The declaration allows LDEQ to temporarily modify or suspend certain regulatory requirements. These modifications are intended to ensure continuity of critical operations, facilitate rapid response and recovery efforts, and prevent more significant environmental or public health consequences. Common elements addressed in a declaration include fuel storage and transfer, wastewater management, air emissions, debris management, and reporting deadlines.

Once a declaration is issued, facilities may apply for emergency authorizations or waivers. These requests must be submitted to LDEQ and should clearly demonstrate a hurricane-related need — for example, a power outage preventing normal emissions controls or the need to bypass wastewater treatment during flooding. While LDEQ provides flexibility, it still expects facilities to minimize environmental harm and to document any deviations from permit conditions.

In many cases, LDEQ may issue a general administrative order or preauthorized contingency relief to certain sectors, such as refineries, chemical manufacturers, and utilities. These orders typically outline what actions are permitted during the emergency and under what conditions. It is crucial that facility personnel review and understand these documents, as noncompliance — even during a declared emergency — can still result in enforcement action if the terms of the relief are not followed.

While LDEQ's emergency declarations offer much-needed flexibility, they do not exempt facilities from all responsibility. Facilities remain accountable for actions that result in preventable releases, environmental damage, or public harm. Post-event reporting is typically required, and LDEQ may conduct inspections or request documentation after the emergency has passed.

It is important for Louisiana industry to proactively review emergency response plans, ensure environmental compliance procedures are adaptable to emergency conditions, and maintain open lines of communication with LDEQ. Early engagement with LDEQ can improve a facility's ability to respond effectively and legally during a hurricane.

LDEQ's emergency declarations are vital tools for managing environmental risks during hurricanes. By understanding the declaration process, complying with the conditions of any regulatory relief, and maintaining proactive communication, industrial facility managers can better protect their operations, the environment, and the communities they serve. Preparation, flexibility, and compliance are key to navigating hurricane-related emergencies with resilience and responsibility.

