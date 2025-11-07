California's Mandatory Climate Disclosure Regulations Challenged By New Lawsuit

On October 24, 2025, a significant new lawsuit challenging California's mandatory climate disclosure regulations was filed in federal district court (E.D. Cal.) by ExxonMobil. Many of the legal arguments advanced by ExxonMobil--e.g., that the climate disclosure regulations violate the First Amendment by compelling speech--were previously made, and rejected, in prior legal challenges to the California laws, including the unsuccessful lawsuit brought by the Chamber of Commerce (where the decision by the district court upholding the climate disclosure regulations is currently being appealed to the Ninth Circuit). Nonetheless, the arguments advanced here do differ in potentially meaningful ways, including whether ExxonMobil can frame a more potent "as-applied" challenge to the First Amendment concerns. Still, the primary significance of this lawsuit is that it affords opponents of the mandatory climate disclosure regulations an additional opportunity to potentially block California's climate disclosure laws before they enter into effect in January 2026.

Nonetheless, the prior legal failures in challenging these mandatory climate disclosure regulations--and the fact that the challenge is being heard by a judge recently appointed by President Biden--do not bode well for the ultimate viability of the legal claims advanced here. Still, this lawsuit likely represents the final legal avenue available that could potentially block California's mandatory climate disclosure laws before companies are forced to comply in January 2026.

Exxon Mobil is suing the state of California over a pair of 2023 climate disclosure laws that the company says infringe upon its free speech rights, namely by forcing it to embrace the message that large companies are uniquely to blame for climate change. The oil and gas corporation based in Texas filed its complaint Friday in the U.S. Eastern District Court for California. It asks the court to prevent the laws from going into effect next year. In its complaint, ExxonMobil says it has for years publicly disclosed its greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related business risks, but it fundamentally disagrees with the state's new reporting requirements. The company would have to use "frameworks that place disproportionate blame on large companies like ExxonMobil" for the purpose of shaming such companies, the complaint states. www.cnbc.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.