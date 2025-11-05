ARTICLE
5 November 2025

UNEP Report Provides Roadmap To Advance Biobased Technologies

Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
On October 22, 2025, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) announced the availability of a report entitled The Climate Technology Progress Report 2025: Advancing Biobased Technologies in the Bioeconomy, which finds that biobased technologies, such as the conversion of food waste into fuel, could reduce reliance on fossil fuels, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and helping countries combat climate change. UNEP states that as technical innovation is making biobased technologies more practical to employ, more countries are developing policies to leverage these solutions in a range of fields, from construction to energy generation. The technologies are reshaping industries, with the global bioeconomy valued at $4 to $5 trillion (USD) and projected to reach up to $30 trillion (USD) by 2050. According to UNEP, the report serves as a roadmap for policymakers seeking to accelerate adoption of biobased technologies to counter climate change. The report calls for scaling up financing mechanisms, including venture capital and green finance. It underscores the importance of inclusive governance, policy coherence, and alignment with national socio-economic priorities. UNEP notes that "[p]hasing out fossil fuel subsidies, supporting just transitions, and ensuring that Indigenous Peoples benefit from the bioeconomy are emphasized as key to equitable outcomes."

Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Carla Hutton
