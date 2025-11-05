High Stakes, Hard Truths: COP30 Expectations Amid Geopolitical Fragmentation (Podcast)

Billing COP30 as the "Implementation COP" raises hopes that it will drive concrete progress toward the Paris Agreement's goals. Yet, amid rapid geopolitical shifts, what outcomes can we realistically expect?

In this podcast, our speakers explore, among other critical questions:

What influence will the United States exert on COP30 outcomes and broader climate action?

Can China, the UK and the EU sustain credible global climate leadership amid the complexities of trade tensions, security-driven onshoring, domestic dynamics, and regulatory recalibration?

A decade on from the Paris Agreement, is this talk of implementation all too late?

Should we anticipate anything more than incremental movement, particularly in light of the 2025 Nationally Determined Contributions Synthesis Report?

Will COP30 reinforce multilateralism—or hasten its demise?

This episode launches our COP30-focused podcast series. It was recorded on October 29-30 ahead of COP30, which will be held from November 10 to 21.

