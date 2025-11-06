Fifth Circuit Extends Pause In 1,4-Dioxane Suit Amid Government Shutdown

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has granted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) another 90-day extension in its litigation over the Biden administration's revised evaluation of 1,4-dioxane (1,4-DX) under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). This pause, requested by EPA, is intended to allow continued review of the chemical's cancer risk assessment. Union Carbide Corp. v. EPA, No. 24-60615 (5th Cir., filed September 30, 2025).



In 2020, during the final days of the first Trump administration, EPA concluded that 1,4-DX poses unreasonable risk to workers in 13 of 24 evaluated conditions of use. But the 2020 evaluation also concluded that the chemical poses no unreasonable risk as a byproduct in consumer products. In a 2024 evaluation, the Biden EPA reversed course, concluding that 1,4-DX poses unreasonable risk across its uses, including byproduct exposures previously deemed safe. Industry groups challenged the revised assessment, arguing that EPA's use of a linear model to evaluate cancer risk deviates from scientific consensus and leads to overly stringent regulations.



EPA's current review centers on this cancer risk methodology. In May 2025, Nancy Beck, EPA's Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Chemical Safety, estimated the review would take 12 to 24 months. By June, she truncated that estimate to 12 months while noting that it was EPA's goal to complete the review within six months. Beck now reports progress toward that goal, including hiring a contractor to review relevant studies and reports.



But the government shutdown that began on October 1, 2025, will likely delay progress—potentially significantly. According to EPA's contingency plan, TSCA programs are not included in the list of significant agency activities that will continue during the funding lapse. The contractor EPA engaged may also be limited in its capacity to work during the shutdown per the terms of its agreement with EPA. Historical precedent—namely the 34-day shutdown during President Donald Trump's first term—suggests even short shutdowns can significantly disrupt EPA operations by compounding existing backlogs in chemical evaluations and regulatory timelines. Thus, even if the government is funded in the near term, a ripple effect caused by halted agency projects could reverberate through EPA after the shutdown ends.



Manufacturers and users of 1,4-DX should therefore anticipate potential regulatory tightening and prepare for extended uncertainty in TSCA implementation timelines. Strategic engagement with EPA and legal counsel is advised to navigate evolving compliance obligations and risk assessments.

