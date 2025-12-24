EPA Announces 2026 Annual Pesticide Maintenance Fee Forms Available To Download From EPA Website — Deadline For Paying Is January 15, 2026

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released the annual pesticide registration maintenance fee materials for fiscal year (FY) 2026. The deadline for payment of EPA's annual maintenance fee for pesticide registration is January 15, 2026. Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) Section 4(i)(1)(A) requires everyone who holds an active or suspended pesticide registration granted under FIFRA Sections 3 and 24(c) (special local needs) to pay an annual maintenance fee to keep the registration in effect. The maintenance fee requirement does not apply to supplemental distributor registrations, which are identified by a three-element registration number.

Registrants should receive an e-mail from EPA notifying them of the FY 2026 maintenance fee materials. EPA will not send maintenance fee information by mail to registrants. The instructions, maintenance fee filing form, fee tables, and product listings grouped by company number are available to download on EPA's website. After payment, the completed forms and supporting documents must be e-mailed to maintfee@epa.gov. The entire process remains electronic in 2026; thus, a paper copy of the maintenance fee materials should not be mailed to EPA.

The fee for 2026 is $4,875 for each registration, the same amount as for FY 2025, up to the maximum fees that can be assessed to a single registrant. Each registrant of a pesticide must pay the annual fee and e-mail the response to EPA by Thursday, January 15, 2026. Registrations for which the fee is not paid will be canceled, by order and without a hearing. As in years past, payment must be made electronically online at www.pay.gov.

For certain qualified small businesses, the first product registration maintenance fee may be reduced by 25 percent if the applicant meets the following criteria: The applicant has 500 or fewer employees globally; During the three-year period prior to the most recent maintenance fee billing cycle, the applicant has average annual gross revenue from all sources that does not exceed $10 million; and

The applicant holds a total of five or fewer registrations subject to the maintenance fee.

There also are maintenance fee waivers for products that meet the criteria in two specific categories: minor agricultural use products and public health pesticides. The procedure for requesting a fee waiver for individual products is described in the instructions provided by EPA.

More information on the annual maintenance fee is available on EPA's website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.