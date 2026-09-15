Los Angeles County Proposes Amendments To Its Renewable Energy Ordinance Limiting Utility-Scale BESS And Solar Energy And Prohibiting Utility-Scale Wind

On August 3, 2026, Los Angeles County published draft amendments to its Renewable Energy Ordinance (REO). The amendments propose numerous regulations for the approval of new and modified utility-scale, grid-connected Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and green hydrogen projects in Los Angeles County and revisions to current regulations relating to solar development. If adopted, the amendments will make it even more challenging to develop BESS and solar projects in Los Angeles County as large areas of the County are being set aside as unsuitable for such development. A draft of the proposed REO and a technical study prepared by the County are available at https://planning.lacounty.gov/long-range-planning/reo-update/documents/. Comments are being accepted on the proposed amendments at RenewableEnergy@planning.lacounty.gov. Additional background and details are provided below.

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In 2016, Los Angeles County adopted its REO addressing utility-scale solar and wind energy development. Prior to adoption of the REO, the County approved 12 projects totaling 660 megawatts of renewable energy capacity. After adoption, only 5 utility-scale renewable energy projects have been approved with a total capacity of 132 megawatts, and only 3 of those have been built and are in operation.1

In December 2023, after approving a utility-scale BESS in Acton despite significant community opposition, the County Board of Supervisors directed the Department of Regional Planning to propose amendments to the Zoning Code to regulate BESS projects. Later, in April 2024, the Board further directed Regional Planning to propose updates to the REO to accelerate development of utility-scale renewable energy and BESS projects.

On August 3, 2026, the County published draft amendments to the REO and released a Notice of Preparation pursuant to CEQA, indicating the County would prepare an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) before approving the amendments. The County also prepared a Technical Study to evaluate recommended revisions to the REO. Notably, as stated in the Technical Study, the County does not propose development criteria for utility-scale wind facilities.2 Thus, utility-scale wind development would continue to be prohibited in LA County under the proposed REO update.

In summary, if adopted, the amendments would:

Allow utility-scale solar, green hydrogen, and BESS only in the A-2, C-M, M-1, M-1.5, M-2, and IT zones, subject a conditional use permit and compliance with REO development regulations.

Prohibit utility-scale renewable energy development, as follows: Solar, green hydrogen, and BESS prohibited within significant ecological areas; BESS facilities (125 megawatts/500 megawatt-hours or higher) and green hydrogen prohibited in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones; BESS prohibited on former mobilehome parks within 5 years of closure; BESS and green hydrogen prohibited within an “environmentally sensitive site” (e., California Protected Areas Database sites, critical habitat, Farmland, flood hazard zones, floodways, hazardous waste sites, and wetlands); BESS and green hydrogen prohibited in an Agricultural Resource Area designated in the Antelope Valley Area Plan; BESS and green hydrogen prohibited within 300 feet of a lot containing a “sensitive use” (g., homes, schools, parks, playgrounds, hospitals, etc.); Concentrated solar energy facilities prohibited; and Reactive-ion and reactive-metal BESS technologies prohibited.

Impose development standards for utility-scale facilities, including: Fencing, wall, height, and lighting standards; Significant ridgeline and scenic resource protections; 10-foot landscaped buffers; Decommissioning requirements; Site disturbance standards relating to erosion, hydrology, grading, and fugitive dust; and Water quality and water use standards.

Utility-scale BESS would additionally require: 30-foot setbacks; 10-foot separation between enclosures; and Fire access requirements (including two points of access);

Require undergrounding of transmission lines within Very High Fire Severity Zones.

The proposed amendments broadly allow small behind-the-meter renewable energy facilities, mostly subject to over-the-counter administrative review. Utility-scale renewable energy development, however, would be allowed only in limited zones (fewer than current regulations) and subject to a lengthy and costly discretionary conditional use permit process. Further, the ban on utility-scale wind development would continue throughout Los Angeles County.

Accordingly, the proposed amendments to the REO, if adopted, would make development of utility-scale renewable energy and BESS projects in unincorporated Los Angeles County more challenging and would have the opposite effect of the Board’s direction in April 2024 to accelerate development of utility-scale and BESS projects.

Footnotes

1 Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning, Renewable Energy Ordinance Update Technical Study (March 2026), pp. 2-3.