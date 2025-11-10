OECD Preparing Guidance On In Vitro Testing For Intestinal Fate Of Orally Ingested Nanomaterials

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published a draft guidance document on in vitro testing for intestinal fate of orally ingested nanomaterials. According to OECD, the new guidance document "would establish a conceptual framework and procedures for determining intestinal fate of orally ingested nanomaterials using an integrated in vitro approach simulating the human [gastrointestinal tract] environment." The primary objective of the draft guidance document is to provide drivers to identify the most appropriate two-step approach to investigate fate and internalization of different nanomaterials after ingestion. OECD notes, in particular, that it considered the two steps of the digestion process, i.e., behavior of nanomaterials once exposed to different digestive compartments and their interactions with the intestinal mucosa. OECD invites interested parties to contact their National Coordinators at least a week before November 10, 2025.

