One Minute Matters [Video]: Did Michigan Just Lower The Bar For Environmental Hazard Disclosures? (With Todd Schebor)

A new ruling in Michigan could change what sellers are required
to disclose when listing their property.
The state's Court of Appeals just held that contaminated groundwater—even if it hasn't reached the home—can qualify as an "environmental hazard" under the Seller Disclosure Act.
Todd Schebor takes time out of his vacation to break down what the decision means for property transactions and what sellers can do to protect themselves.
