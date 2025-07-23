ARTICLE
23 July 2025

One Minute Matters [Video]: Did Michigan Just Lower The Bar For Environmental Hazard Disclosures? (With Todd Schebor)

A new ruling in Michigan could change what sellers are required to disclose when listing their property. The state's Court of Appeals just held that contaminated groundwater—even if it hasn't reached the home...
United States Environment
Todd C. Schebor

A new ruling in Michigan could change what sellers are required to disclose when listing their property.

The state's Court of Appeals just held that contaminated groundwater—even if it hasn't reached the home—can qualify as an "environmental hazard" under the Seller Disclosure Act.

Todd Schebor takes time out of his vacation to break down what the decision means for property transactions and what sellers can do to protect themselves.

Authors
Todd C. Schebor
