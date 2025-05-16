ARTICLE
16 May 2025

PFAS – What To Know Now, And What To Expect

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are attracting global legal, regulatory, commercial, and litigation attention as no other "emerging contaminant" has.
Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are attracting global legal, regulatory, commercial, and litigation attention as no other "emerging contaminant" has. Companies producing, processing, distributing, and/or using these substances must be aware of global legal and scientific developments and take steps now to minimize legal, regulatory, and commercial risk.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) and its global consulting affiliate The Acta Group (Acta®) have prepared this 26-page memorandum for your consideration. It offers a high-level outline of issues, focusing on the most significant bans and restrictions, the most impactful potential legal developments regarding PFAS, and the most important steps chemical product manufacturers should be taking now to identify, diminish, and supplant, as appropriate, PFAS in their supply chains.

We hope this information is helpful. We would be pleased to provide additional information and assist with PFAS-related scientific, regulatory, or legal questions that you may have.

