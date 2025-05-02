EPA Extends Comment Period On Draft Sewage Sludge Risk Assessment For PFOA And PFOS

On April 17, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) extended the comment period on a draft risk assessment of the potential human health risks associated with the presence of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) in biosolids, also known as sewage sludge. 90 Fed. Reg. 16128.

On April 17, 2025, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) extended the comment period on a draft risk assessment of the potential human health risks associated with the presence of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) in biosolids, also known as sewage sludge. 90 Fed. Reg. 16128. According to EPA, the draft risk assessment "reflects the agency's latest scientific understanding of the potential risks to human health and the environment posed by the presence of PFOA and PFOS in sewage sludge that is land applied as a soil conditioner or fertilizer (on agricultural, forested, and other lands), surface disposed, or incinerated." As reported in our January 14, 2025, blog item, the draft risk assessment focuses on those living on or near impacted sites or those that rely primarily on their products (e.g., food crops, animal products, drinking water). EPA notes that the draft risk assessment underwent independent external peer review and that EPA revised the draft document accordingly. Once issued in final, the risk assessment "will provide information on risk from use or disposal of sewage sludge and will inform the EPA's potential future regulatory actions under the Clean Water Act." EPA is extending the comment period to allow additional time for interested parties "to thoroughly review and analyze this draft science document." Comments previously submitted need not be resubmitted. Comments are now due August 14, 2025.

