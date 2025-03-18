EPA's Historic Deregulation Initiative: Implications And Opportunities To Engage

On March 12, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced that EPA would soon undertake efforts to roll back 31 environmental regulations that cut across industry sectors. EPA's deregulatory actions, as we previously predicted, align with and are intended to implement President Trump's executive orders to unleash American energy, lower costs for businesses and consumers, and restore cooperative federalism.

These changes present both opportunities and challenges for the regulated community. Most of the rules mentioned are already the subject of ongoing D.C. Circuit litigation or may only be modified through traditional notice-and-comment rulemaking. A few address enforcement and related agency priorities, which may largely be addressed as a matter of agency discretion.

If you have not already done so, now is the time to evaluate your regulatory priorities and make plans to communicate those priorities to EPA through a combination of direct advocacy, industry group commenting or litigation (both challenging or supporting EPA efforts), and legislative engagement.

Key Areas of Regulatory Reform

EPA's announcements include a broad suite of deregulatory measures affecting industries across the energy, manufacturing, automotive, and infrastructure sectors. Notable areas of focus include:

Reconsideration: What is Required?

Most of the rules addressed in EPA's announcement were adopted through notice-and-comment rulemaking procedures and will require a similar rulemaking procedure to rescind or rewrite the rule. Hence, EPA will need to justify its actions by developing technical, economic, and scientific support for its proposals, and it will need to identify legal arguments to justify rescission or rollback, or both. For many of these rules, the task will be complicated by prior EPA factual/technical findings and legal interpretations, and EPA will need to develop a persuasive justification for changing course. If EPA does not thoroughly develop an administrative record supporting its decisions, it risks reversal in court. Potential reductions in staff and financial resources at EPA present opportunities for industry to provide key technical and legal support for the reconsideration proposals. See prior B&D Alert on rule revocation.

Next Steps for Regulated Entities

Next Steps for Regulated Entities

Regulatory Impact Assessments. Evaluating how these rollbacks affect your permitting, compliance, and operational strategies.

Evaluating how these rollbacks affect your permitting, compliance, and operational strategies. Public Comment & Stakeholder Engagement. Assisting you in submitting comments during EPA's rulemaking process (which may differ for each of the rules mentioned) to ensure (i) industry perspectives are heard, (ii) a robust administrative record is created and (iii) you preserve your right to judicial review.

Assisting you in submitting comments during EPA's rulemaking process (which may differ for each of the rules mentioned) to ensure (i) industry perspectives are heard, (ii) a robust administrative record is created and (iii) you preserve your right to judicial review. Litigation & Defense Strategy. Preparing for potential legal challenges to the new regulations and supporting industry-led interventions.

Preparing for potential legal challenges to the new regulations and supporting industry-led interventions. Providing Technical & Economic Analyses. Supplying data-driven arguments on how regulatory changes impact operations, costs, and competitiveness.

Supplying data-driven arguments on how regulatory changes impact operations, costs, and competitiveness. Collaborating with Trade Associations. Leveraging collective industry influence to shape rulemaking and legislative advocacy.

Leveraging collective industry influence to shape rulemaking and legislative advocacy. Engaging with Congress & State Agencies. Working with policymakers to reinforce industry priorities and ensure favorable regulatory interpretations at the state level.

Working with policymakers to reinforce industry priorities and ensure favorable regulatory interpretations at the state level. Monitor State Actions. Many states are likely to either challenge EPA actions or to enact state-level policies to fill the perceived void in federal actions. For example, New York recently enacted a "Climate Superfund" law requiring large GHG emitters to pay for a climate mitigation measures, and other states, notably including California, are now using the New York law as a model for similar legislation in their states.

Given the broad scope of EPA's deregulation effort, we encourage industry leaders to act now to help shape these regulatory outcomes.

