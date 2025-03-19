EPA Announces Deregulatory Initiative To "Power The Great American Comeback"

Highlights

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced a major deregulation initiative in response to President Donald Trump's executive orders.

The announcement mainly consists of EPA providing notice of its intent to reconsider existing EPA regulations, but the agency will be required to carry out a formal rulemaking process to revoke or amend such rules, which can take months or even years to complete.

EPA will exercise substantial discretion in deprioritizing enforcement to advance the president's Deregulation Initiative.

Rolling back the endangerment finding is likely the top priority that will facilitate "reconsideration" of other rules.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced on March 12, 2025, that EPA will undertake 31 distinct actions in an effort to advance President Donald Trump's Day One executive orders (EOs) to "unleash American energy, revitalize the auto industry, restore the rule of law, and give power back to states." (See Holland & Knight's Executive Order Tracker.)

This announcement aims to cut the cost of environmental regulation. Zeldin's sweeping announcement was broken down into three goals: unleashing American energy, lowering the cost of living for American families and advancing cooperative federalism.

The deregulatory actions will address myriad regulations impacting water, air and climate rules for power plants, oil and gas companies, vehicle emissions, and manufacturing and industrial facilities. The broad greenhouse gas (GHG) reporting rule will be reconsidered, and EPA wants to overhaul the "social cost of carbon" that puts a price tag on climate-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions (currently $190 per ton). But arguably the centerpiece of this announcement is the reconsideration of the agency's 2009 finding that GHG contributes to climate change, endangering public health and welfare – the "endangerment finding." This finding serves as a building block for what Zeldin refers to as "climate change religion" and is the foundation for many of the actions EPA plans to reconsider.

Immediate Impact

Generally speaking, agencies have the authority to reconsider their regulations but must do so through a rulemaking process that provides notice and the opportunity for the public to comment, which is expected to include the need to consider any new scientific and technical evidence that may have been developed since the prior rulemaking. Therefore, such reconsideration, in of itself, will not have an immediate impact as examined further below. The announcement was also light on detail, and it is not yet clear whether the Trump Administration intends to revise some of the identified rules or eliminate them entirely. Further clarification is anticipated as Zeldin continues to redirect EPA in line with the current administration's priorities and as EPA begins taking concrete action.

There is a number of announced actions that will not require rulemaking and will have an immediate impact on how EPA operates on a day-to-day basis.

Zeldin has directed EPA to "focus on its core mission" and deprioritize enforcement of regulations that are "based on anything other than the best reading of a statute" or that might be considered constitutionally overbroad. Zeldin announced that EPA will promptly revise its National Enforcement and Compliance Initiatives to ensure enforcement efforts do not discriminate based on race and socioeconomic status (i.e., it will end targeted enhancement in localities previously identified as environmental justice (EJ) communities). EPA has formally terminated the Biden Administration's EJ and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and closed related offices.

The Rulemaking Process and Potential Challenges

Agencies may revoke their own regulations through a "rulemaking process" outlined by the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). This involves issuing a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), soliciting public comments and finalizing the decision. While this process continues to evolve, particularly following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision limiting judicial deference to agency decision-making in Loper Bright last year, it remains a cornerstone of modern administrative law. Under applicable APA procedures, the process to amend or eliminate the rules outlined by EPA in these recent announcements will require considerable time for notice and public engagement via a commenting process. Traditionally, even just a single rulemaking typically takes at least eight months and often up to 24 months to propose and finalize.

Efforts to circumvent or unlawfully expedite the rulemaking process – such as ignoring or resubmitting technical data or conclusions developed during prior administrative proceedings – are vulnerable to legal challenge and would likely result in EPA facing lawsuits on process grounds. NPRMs may also face scrutiny to the extent that they are inconsistent with enabling statutes. Once a final rule is issued, it is expected that many, if not all, of these actions will be challenged in court, which could impact the effective date and further delay implementation. Indeed, the current push by EPA is an effort intended to finish the rulemaking process and, ideally, any subsequent associated litigation before the end of President Trump's term in office.

Similarly, any exercise of enforcement discretion that is violative of existing statutes or regulations (which, as noted above, are still valid until revoked through the formal rulemaking process), particularly if contrary to previously adopted scientific or technical conclusions, are subject to challenge. However, EPA has substantial discretion in deprioritizing enforcement, and a decision not to take an enforcement action is presumptively nonreviewable. Combined with the basis for not taking enforcement action laid out in the Feb. 19, 2025, EO "Ensuring Lawful Governance and Implementing the President's 'Department of Governmental Efficiency' Deregulation Initiative," EPA appears to be in a strong position to deprioritize enforcement action and take the necessary time to move forward with rulemaking.

EPA Employee Termination

This massive deregulatory announcement comes in the wake of EPA seeking to terminate the employment of nearly 400 probationary employees in mid-February 2025 after a directive from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Immediately following Zeldin's announcement, EPA eliminated all offices related to EJ and DEI (including the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, Environmental Justice Division within all EPA regional offices and Office of Inclusive Excellence within the Office of Mission Support), officially terminating 171 employees placed on administrative leave in January 2025. The Trump Administration has also stated the intention to cut 65 percent of EPA's budget. Rulemakings and litigation are time-intensive and require lots of staff and management time. A reduced workforce could mean that, at some point in this deregulatory effort, there is not the requisite manpower to take action. It will also mean that other EPA activities – such as communication with stakeholders on day-to-day matters – could suffer.

Next Steps

Zeldin's announcement begins the process of what EPA has described as the "Biggest Deregulatory Action in U.S. History." But, it remains to be seen how effective EPA will be at implementing those actions. During the rulemaking process, the public gets to comment on the proposed actions, and these comments should help mold the outcomes. Litigation will invariably follow, so final outcomes will be unfolding for the next several years. Regulated parties should consider the impact of each regulatory action and participate in the process that will undoubtedly be reverberating for decades to come.

