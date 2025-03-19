EPA Announces 31 Historic Actions Publicized As "Greatest Day Of Deregulation Our Nation Has Seen"

Listen to this post

On March 12, 2025, EPA Administrator Zeldin announced that the agency will undertake 31 deregulatory actions to advance President Trump's Day One executive orders and EPA's "Powering the Great American Comeback." Below is a list of the actions with hyperlinks that include background information and additional detail on the specific action:

UNLEASHING AMERICAN ENERGY

LOWERING THE COST OF LIVING FOR AMERICAN FAMILIES

ADVANCING COOPERATIVE FEDERALISM

Ending so-called "Good Neighbor Plan" which the Biden-Harris Administration used to expand federal rules to more states and sectors beyond the program's traditional focus and led to the rejection of nearly all State Implementation Plans

Working with states and tribes to resolve massive backlog with State Implementation Plans and Tribal Implementation Plans that the Biden-Harris Administration refused to resolve (SIPs/TIPs)

Reconsideration of exceptional events rulemaking to work with states to prioritize the allowance of prescribed fires within State and Tribal Implementation Plans (Exceptional Events)

Reconstituting the Science Advisory Board and the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (SAB/CASAC)

Prioritizing the coal ash program to expedite state permit reviews and update coal ash regulations (CCR Rule)

Utilizing enforcement discretion to further North Carolina's recovery from Hurricane Helene

