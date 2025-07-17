ARTICLE
17 July 2025

JONES DAY TALKS®: Real Assets Roundup: A New Look At Real Estate, Energy, And Infrastructure – Episode 1 (Podcast)

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Vica Irani,Kit Rockhill, and Brian Sedlak
Institutional investors are redefining investments in "hard assets," such as real estate, energy, and infrastructure into a combined "real assets" category. This change is driven by numerous factors and presents significant opportunities and challenges, which will be examined by Jones Day partner Brian Sedlak and his colleagues from across the Firm in an extended series of Jones Day Talks programs. In this kickoff episode of "Real Assets Roundup," Brian, along with partners Vica Irani and Kit Rockhill, discuss the new definition of "real assets" and talk about the issues, themes, and legal considerations to be addressed in subsequent programs.

