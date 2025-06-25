Alternative Power Plays: Scalable And Affordable Green Hydrogen With Grimes Carbon Tech (Podcast)

For some time, marketing hydrogen in an affordable way has been a challenge to say the least. One company, Grimes Carbon Tech, says that assertion is untrue and they have the technology to prove it. On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan's Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis welcome Joseph Maceda, founder of Grimes Carbontech, and Haydn Palliser, Principal at green energy transition advisory firm Pivotal 180 and Grimes Carbontech advisor, to talk about their company and its hopeful technology.

Grimes Carbontech was founded in 2022 and offers scalable technology that uses low-temperature waste heat to produce hydrogen in a liquid solution. The company says their technology is 80% cheaper than the electrolysis method and doesn't come with the need for pipelines or electrical grid infrastructure, enabling the firm to market hydrogen at the site of its use and convert carbon to sustainable fuel while also capturing and recycling carbon profitably. Grimes Carbontech calls it "Caustic Aqueous-Phase Electrochemical Reforming" or "CAPER."

During the episode, Joseph and Haydn talk about the ins and outs of their technology, how it works, why it's so valuable and what the future for this technology looks like. While the company is in its early stages, the future looks quite promising and our guests are thrilled about what its true potential could look like.

To learn more about Grimes Carbon Tech visit: https://grimescarbontech.com/

To learn more about Joseph Maceda and Haydn Palliser, visit: https://grimescarbontech.com/about-us

