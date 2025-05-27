ARTICLE
27 May 2025

Reinvigorating The Nuclear Industrial Base (Trump EO Tracker)

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Directs the Department of Energy to submit a comprehensive fuel cycle report, expand enrichment and reprocessing under the Defense Production Act (DPA), and fund reactor restarts and construction through the Loan Programs Office (LPO). Requires coordinated federal action to develop a skilled nuclear workforce via apprenticeships, education grants, and national lab access.

