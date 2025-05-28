Water Law: New Measurement Rules Coming To A Division Near You

Historically, water users in different areas of Colorado might have been held to varying standards for measuring the water they diverted and used.

From real estate transactions to complex litigation, we offer tailored solutions to meet your unique needs. Whether you're an individual, business, or municipality, you can count on our expertise to guide you through legal challenges and achieve your goals.

For over 60 years, Dufford Waldeck has been a cornerstone of legal services in Western Colorado and Eastern Utah. Our team of experienced attorneys is dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation across a wide range of practice areas.

Historically, water users in different areas of Colorado might have been held to varying standards for measuring the water they diverted and used. In some areas, water commissioners required flowmeters with the ability to record data; in other areas an estimate based on an informal observation was sufficient.

That's about to change. Across Colorado, each Water Division is circulating draft rules to create consistency from district to district. Although the rules will allow the Division Engineer and water commissioners some flexibility to grant variances, they establish a new baseline requirement for measuring all diversions, springs, storage structures, wells, and in some cases, even pit wells.

How will this affect you? If you're located in a district where the water commissioner has already asked you to install a flowmeter, flume, or staff gauge, these rules may not impact you. However, if you have small springs or ponds that do not have any measuring devices in place, the new rules may present you with a deadline for bringing them into compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.