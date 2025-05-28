ARTICLE
28 May 2025

Deploying Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technologies For National Security (Trump EO Tracker)

United States Energy and Natural Resources
Directs the Departments of Defense and Energy to deploy advanced nuclear reactors for critical military and AI infrastructure, starting with operation at a domestic military base by September 30, 2028, and site deployment at DOE facilities within 30 months. Mandates interagency action to secure fuel supplies, streamline NEPA compliance, and pursue at least 20 new nuclear export agreements by the end of the 120th Congress to position U.S. nuclear technology as a global strategic asset.

Additional Documentation

