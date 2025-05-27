ARTICLE
27 May 2025

Bipartisan Bill Would Expand Biofuels And Biobased Manufacturing Innovation

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
On May 7, 2025, Representatives Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) and Zach Nunn (R-IA) introduced the Agricultural Biorefinery Innovation and Opportunity Act (Ag BIO Act) (H.R. 3253)...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On May 7, 2025, Representatives Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) and Zach Nunn (R-IA) introduced the Agricultural Biorefinery Innovation and Opportunity Act (Ag BIO Act) (H.R. 3253), a bipartisan bill that would support the biofuel economy. According to Budzinski's May 8, 2025, press release, the bill would update the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Section 9003 program to expand access to grants, streamline loan guarantees, and provide $100 million in mandatory funding over five years. The press release states that the bill would strengthen the USDA Biorefinery, Renewable Chemical, and Biobased Product Manufacturing Assistance Program by:

  • Providing $100 million in mandatory funding through fiscal year 2030;
  • Updating the loan guarantee program to include year-round applications and waive feasibility studies for proven technologies;
  • Establishing a new competitive grant program to help build and expand biorefineries focused on producing ultra-low-carbon and zero-carbon bioethanol, renewable chemicals, and other advanced bioproducts;
  • Creating a priority scoring system for grant applications that evaluates environmental impact, rural economic development, scalability, and contributions to domestic energy security; and
  • Ensuring a 60/40 federal cost-sharing model to encourage private investment in materials, research, and development of new bioproducts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More