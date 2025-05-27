ARTICLE
27 May 2025

Ordering The Reform Of The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to undergo structural, cultural, and regulatory reform to accelerate licensing timelines, reduce costs, and support rapid deployment of advanced nuclear technologies. Requires the NRC to propose revised rules within 9 months and finalize them within 18 months, including science-based radiation limits, expedited design approvals, and standardized licensing for modular and microreactors.

