Study On RNG Health Benefits For Heavy Duty Vehicles

Energy Vision performed an assessment of the health benefits of replacing older diesel trucks with new models fueled by renewable diesel, renewable natural gas, or electricity. The assessment finds that RNG-powered vehicles may be the optimal solution, as Energy Vision's modeling indicates that the health benefits associated with RNG trucks are 88% of those associated with EVs at much lower cost. See additional detail in the report below.

The transition to more RNG trucks may be facilitated by a new heavy duty X15N RNG engine developed by Cummins.

https://energy-vision.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/ditching-diesel.pdf

Our findings show new RNG models to be the overall winner with massive reductions in air pollutants as well as being affordable, high-performing, and widely available today. Implementing the RNG option for the 130,000 trucks would prevent – every year – over 100 deaths, 230 hospital emergency room visits for respiratory issues, and the onset of asthma for more than 660 individuals, saving an average of $2 billion annually from avoided healthcare costs. energy-vision.org/...

