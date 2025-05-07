Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Client Feature — May 2025

This month, we're very pleased to feature our client, UbiQD. Founded in 2014, UbiQD is a global leader in quantum dot manufacturing and technology. The company's innovations build on the foundational work recognized by the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, awarded for the discovery and development of quantum dots. These tiny nanocrystals, whose properties change depending on their size, have opened new possibilities in light optimization, with applications ranging from solar, display, security, medicine, agriculture, design, and more. For the solar industry—just one of many sectors benefiting from this technology—quantum dots can improve energy conversion efficiency, ultimately lowering the cost-per-watt for photovoltaic panels.

On April 22, 2025, UbiQD announced the close of its $20 million Series B financing round. The round was led by Phoenix Venture Partners (PVP), with further involvement from Builders VC, Azura Group, Builders Vision, Stout Street Capital, Seraph Partners, Scout Ventures, New Mexico Vintage Fund, and others. The new investment highlights investors' growing confidence in UbiQD's innovative solutions and market potential. Funding from the Series B will be used to scale up manufacturing, expand R&D capabilities, strengthen intellectual property, enhance marketing efforts, and support working capital needs. Additionally, UbiQD is making significant upgrades to its existing facilities in Los Alamos and new infrastructure is planned as part of its broader expansion strategy. A key milestone in UbiQD's growth roadmap includes plans to build the globe's largest and most efficient QD supply chain.

In February 2025, UbiQD announced the acquisition of Blue Dot Photonics, a company specializing in enhancing solar module performance using perovskite-based quantum-cutting materials. With this acquisition, UbiQD uniquely positioned itself to drive down costs and enhance the adoption of next-generation solar technologies. "Every major advancement in the history of humankind has been underpinned by materials innovation but unlocked by manufacturing scale, from the iron age to the semiconductor age. Quantum dots provide an excellent example of this, being at the heart of an ongoing nano- and quantum-technological revolution," said Hunter McDaniel, PhD, founder and CEO of UbiQD. "With our pioneering work in quantum nanotechnology, we are advancing innovation and establishing the US, and New Mexico, as a leader in these transformative fields."

UbiQD's proprietary quantum dot technology is revolutionizing light utilization in greenhouse agriculture, solar energy, security, and other critical industries. By enhancing the efficiency, durability, and sustainability of fluorescence in these applications, the company is addressing major challenges across multiple sectors. Mintz is proud to support the team at UbiQD and we look forward to witnessing their continued growth and success in this innovative field.

