Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — February 2025

Mintz Senior Project Analyst Jorge Adames-Reyes and Project Analyst Grace Adebogun contributed to this edition of the newsletter.

A Note from the Editors

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure: Year-in-Review

The Mintz Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Practice led record-size sustainable infrastructure projects over the past year and closed over 70 deals in 2024, helping clients raise over $4 billion. To support its explosive growth, the practice continued to deepen its bench strength with the addition of top industry talent.

Read here >>

Legal Features

This month, we feature a legal update from our team in Washington focusing on recent executive orders and investments from the White House involving artificial intelligence. We also spotlight two exciting additions and expansions at Mintz.

// President Trump Starts First Week with AI Executive Orders and Investments — AI: The Washington Report

// Mintz Expands Energy & Sustainability Practice with Projects & Infrastructure Member Luis F. Torres

// Mintz Toronto Is in for the Long Haul as It Nears Two Years Proving Naysayers Wrong

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Profiles

This month, we spotlight our recent work for the US Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO):

M&A Activity

Read about the latest round of M&A activity in the energy and sustainability space, including the acquisition of Applied Energy Group by ICF International and Vistra Energy's $820 million acquisition of Vistra Vision.

Learn more here >>

Washington Update

The February 2025 Energy & Sustainability Washington Update provides an overview of key energy and sustainability policy shifts under the new Trump administration. It highlights five significant executive orders that impact domestic energy production, clean energy funding, offshore wind leasing, and environmental agreements. The update also details the confirmation progress of Trump's cabinet picks for key energy and environmental roles, along with potential energy measures in the budget reconciliation process. Lastly, it outlines recent Department of Energy funding opportunities. Read here >>

Litigation Updates

In this month's litigation update, Jacob Hupart, Member and Co-Chair of the Mintz ESG Practice, discusses the first legal ruling on whether ESG-focused investing in 401(k) plans aligns with fiduciary duties. Issued by a Texas federal judge, the decision is expected to impact future lawsuits and industry practices.

Read here >>

Event Highlights

Check out upcoming events in the Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure sector in Boston, Dallas, San Diego, San Francisco, and Orange County, California. Up first are Dynamo Energy Hub's Climate Tech & Tonic in San Francisco and CampusEnergy2025 in Boston.

Learn more here >>

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Team — Built For This Moment

At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.