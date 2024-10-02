Tommy Beaudreau On Natural Resources And Tribal Lands (Video)

When it comes to protecting the nation's public lands, the work of the Department of the Interior (DOI) is crucial and all-encompassing. The Department oversees everything from environmental conservation

When it comes to protecting the nation's public lands, the work of the Department of the Interior (DOI) is crucial and all-encompassing. The Department oversees everything from environmental conservation efforts to energy regulation to strengthening relationships with Native American and other indigenous tribes. In the fourth season finale of In the Public Interest, co-host Felicia Ellsworth speaks with WilmerHale Partner Tommy Beaudreau, the current co-chair of the firm's Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources and Native American Law Practices. Beaudreau's career spans nearly a decade of experience in public service, serving in two presidential administrations in various positions within the DOI. Most recently, he was Deputy Secretary of the Interior in the Biden Administration under Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary in American history.

Beaudreau shares how his experience growing up in Alaska and his connection with his home state drove his passion to serve in the public sector. He tells Ellsworth about the leadership of Secretary Haaland, and how she has made strides to build connections with tribal nations and help them heal from a traumatic history of colonization. The two also discuss various challenges he faced during his time in the Department, from the stabilization of the Colorado River to working with tribes and other stakeholders to enforce the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

